Sword Slasher Codes (March 2024)

Sword Slasher codes can be a nifty boost to your avatar, giving it the buff needed to take on waves of enemies. With XP and gem boosts, you can level up and gain gems faster than ever, allowing you to speed up the character progression in this Roblox experience. They are free and easily accessible to every player, making them valuable in-game.

This article includes all active codes for Sword Slasher and a thorough tutorial on its code redemption process.

All Sword Slasher codes (Active)

Active codes for Sword Slasher (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists every code confirmed to be working for Sword Slasher. Redeem them before they expire, as they could become inactive any time. Once a code becomes inactive, the rewards tied to it will be rendered inaccessible.

List of active codes in Sword Slasher Code Rewards omg300likes XP boost for 15 minutes wowo500likes Gem boost for 15 minutes wowo1000likes XP boost for 15 minutes top2000like Gem boost for 15 minutes lol4000!! XP boost for 15 minutes wooo7000!! Gem boost for 15 minutes yayy10000!! Gem boost for 15 minutes

Inactive Sword Slasher codes

As of now, there are no inactive Sword Slasher codes. Even so, if you miss a code or two, the developers will likely offer new codes to replace those that have expired.

How to redeem active Sword Slasher codes

How to redeem codes for Sword Slasher (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes for Sword Slasher:

Launch Sword Slasher on Roblox.

Click the gear icon on the right to open the Settings menu and access the code box.

Enter a valid code in the code box and press Redeem to claim your freebies.

Repeat the previous step for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and this applies to Sword Slasher as well. Thus, copy and paste them from the active codes table to avoid any typographical errors. That way, you won’t face unexpected errors while redeeming them.

Sword Slasher codes and their importance

Codes for Sword Slasher and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Sword Slasher can be a major boon for new and experienced players alike, as the boosts they offer multiply into their stats. Offering XP and gem boosts to speed up the grind, players don’t have to take on as many foes to reach a high level or accumulate plenty of gems.

The collected gems can then be used to purchase better gear.

Sword Slasher code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Sword Slasher (Image via Roblox)

If a code is entered inaccurately, Sword Slasher displays an error message. Players have yet to discover any major server-related bugs that negatively impact its code system. Upon discovering such an error, the best course of action is to reboot the Roblox game client and try redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Sword Slasher codes

The Sword Slasher Discord server and Roblox codes are the best places to find new codes. These are the social media channels where updates on the game are posted. Alternatively, revisit this page for its active codes table, which will be updated once the game developers announce new ones.

FAQs on Sword Slasher codes

What do the codes for Sword Slasher offer?

The codes for Sword Slasher can be used for XP and gem boosts.

When are new codes for Sword Slasher posted?

You can find new codes for Sword Slasher during major game updates and milestones.

Do the rewards offered by Sword Slasher codes stack?

The freebies offered by Sword Slasher do not stack, being timed rewards.

