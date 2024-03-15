Anime Idle Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Anime Idle Simulator codes reward you with various boosts and Shards in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. Being the primary currencies in the game, Shards and Yen are inherently useful to every player. Codes can thus enhance the gameplay experience by a significant margin.

Boosts only last for a few minutes and do not stack, which adds a strategic element to code redemption. This can be quite beneficial for experienced players, allowing them to fine-tune their gameplay even further. In this article, you can find every active code for Anime Idle Simulator and learn how to use it.

All Anime Idle Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Idle Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed in the table below are confirmed to be working in Anime Idle Simulator. However, they can expire at any moment, which would render them useless and their rewards inaccessible. You can avoid this by redeeming them as soon as possible.

List of active codes in Anime Idle Simulator Code Rewards TITAN 2x Damage Boost 10KLIKES Fifteen-minute Damage Boost DUNGEON 2x Damage Boost AprilFools 2x Damage Boost, 1,200 Shards SOLO Five-minute Yen Boost BANKAI Five-minute Yen Boost JUJUTSU Five-minute Yen Boost 5KLIKES 15-minute Damage Boost JOJO Five-minute Yen Boost UPDATE3 Five-minute Damage Boost SHUTDOWN 15-minute Yen Boost ONEPUNCH 10-minute Damage Boost HUNTER 10-minute Damage Boost NODELAY 300 Shards RELEASE Gold VOLTRA 250 Shards XBOX Gold S3CR3T 50 Shards

Inactive Anime Idle Simulator codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes in Anime Idle Simulator. Codes expire because of their built-in expiration dates, which means that every code will become inactive in the future. Even so, you don’t have to worry about missed rewards, as the developer may replace them with new ones that offer similar freebies.

How to redeem active Anime Idle Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Idle Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can interact with the code system for Anime Idle Simulator for freebies:

Launch Anime Idle Simulator on Roblox.

Click the blue Twitter bird icon to open the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but that is not the case with Anime Idle Simulator. Feel free to manually type them or use the copy-paste method to streamline the code redemption process. The amount of time taken for either method is roughly the same.

Anime Idle Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Idle Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Anime Idle Simulator includes various codes that offer boosts, gold, Yen, and Shards. The latter two can be used in the in-game shop to upgrade your character or purchase chests with freebies.

Players can receive more Yen through boosts, either by improving the drop rate for the currency or by simplifying the grinding process through damage boosts. Thus, codes have a massive impact on the game, which makes them important for every player.

Anime Idle Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Idle Simulator (Image via Roblox)

When entered incorrectly, codes will cause an error in Anime Idle Simulator. As of now, there are no server-related quirks in the game that cause problems in the code system. Should you find an error in the code system, try restarting the Roblox client to see if it fixes the issue.

Where to find new Anime Idle Simulator codes

New codes for Anime Idle Simulator can be found on its developer’s Twitter handle, TempesttDev, or the official Voltra Games Discord server. Alternatively, this page will update its active codes list every time new ones are released officially.

FAQs on Anime Idle Simulator codes

What can I receive for redeeming codes in Anime Idle Simulator?

You can get Shards, Yen, gold, and boosts for redeeming codes in Anime Idle Simulator.

When are new codes added to Anime Idle Simulator?

Major game updates, milestones, and holidays bring new codes for Anime Idle Simulator.

How many Shards can I receive through codes in Anime Idle Simulator?

You can receive up to 1,800 Shards by redeeming codes in Anime Idle Simulator.

