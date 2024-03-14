Silly Simon Says Codes (March 2024)

Silly Simon Says codes reward you with various freebies that help you gain an edge over your friends or opponents. These codes include practical resources like kick moves, coins, boosts, pick game items, and pets, which can be the difference between winning and losing. The Simon Says-inspired experience allows you to redeem these codes with no extra steps, such as joining a Roblox group. Simply start the game and use them to enjoy their benefits.

This article outlines every active code for Silly Simon Says and provides a guide on how to use them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Silly Simon Says. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Silly Simon Says are issued.

All Silly Simon Says codes (Active)

Active codes for Silly Simon Says (Image via Roblox)

Here are all codes for Silly Simon Says that are currently confirmed to be working. Note that Roblox codes tend to expire without any forewarning. Should this happen, the rewards tied to them will be lost as well.

Consider redeeming the following codes at the earliest to get a leg up on the competition:

List of active codes in Silly Simon Says Code Rewards mrspinny Spinning kick move bestpeteva Simon Pet 100mvisits 150 Coins 100kgroup 100 Coins pickypicker Pick Game x2 coinboooost Coin Boost for 15 minutes time2workhard Phrase and Move 5miltysm Effect ssslaunched Phrase and Move ilovesimon 200 Coins wakeupsimon 10 Tokens

Inactive Silly Simon Says codes

At the moment, there are no inactive Silly Simon Says codes. However, this could change in the future since every Roblox game code comes with a built-in, undefined expiration date.

Even so, you needn’t worry about losing rewards. The developers may replace inactive codes with new ones that offer similar freebies.

How to redeem active Silly Simon Says codes

How to redeem codes for Silly Simon Says (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how to redeem Silly Simon Says codes:

Start Silly Simon Says on Roblox.

Click the Codes option at the top right.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Repeat for all active codes.

Silly Simon Says uses lowercase letters for its codes, making them easy to enter manually. Should you face errors while doing so, consider pasting them from this list instead. This will eliminate typographical errors while entering the codes.

Silly Simon Says codes and their importance

Codes for Silly Simon Says and their importance (Image via Roblox)

In Silly Simon Says, you compete with friends or other opponents. The codes it offers provide you with benefits that give you an edge over your competition, making them quite valuable.

With flashy moves, coins, and effects up for grabs, these codes can change the game in multiple ways.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Silly Simon Says code error troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting code errors for Silly Simon Says (Image via Roblox)

Silly Simon Says will show an error message when attempting to redeem an inactive or incorrect code. The game is completely free of any server-side issues, which makes its code system fully functional. But if you do face such an error, try restarting the game.

Where to find new Silly Simon Says codes

New codes for Silly Simon Says are posted on the official Nomo Falls Roblox group and Discord server. Consider bookmarking this page as well, as we will continue to update its active codes table when new ones are added.

FAQs on Silly Simon Says codes

How many coins can I receive by claiming codes for Silly Simon Says?

You can receive up to 450 coins by redeeming every code for Silly Simon Says.

What are the newest codes for Silly Simon Says?

The codes mrspinny, bestpeteva, and 100mvisits are the newest additions to Silly Simon Says.

When are new codes added to Silly Simon Says?

New codes for Silly Simon Says are added during major game milestones, updates, and events.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes