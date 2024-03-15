  • home icon
Mining Simulator 2 Codes (March 2024)

Mining Simulator 2 codes
Mining Simulator 2 codes can be used to obtain in-game items for free. In this title, players have to start with a basic pickaxe and backpack, dig through layers of dirt, stone, and ores, and sell them for coins to become the wealthiest miner on the server. Newbies often have a challenging time amassing enough coins for better gear and equipment.

Luckily, they can use codes offered by the game developers to get coveted assets like coins, crates, gems, and boosts at no cost. Continue reading to find the latest codes in Mining Simulator 2 and instructions on how to redeem them with ease.

All Mining Simulator 2 Codes (Active)

Here is a list of the active codes for Mining Simulator 2. You should use them quickly before they expire and claim your free rewards. In addition, you can visit this page often to stay updated on the newest codes as soon as they come out.

List of Mining Simulator 2 Active Codes
Update63Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost (New)
PeppermintRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update62Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
OrnamentRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update61Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update60Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
AuroraRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
WinterRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update59Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

Inactive Mining Simulator 2 Codes

The following are the inactive codes for Mining Simulator 2. If you try to redeem a code from the list below, an error message will be displayed on your screen. If a code that is currently active fails to provide rewards, then it will be added to this list.

List of Inactive Mining Simulator 2 Codes
Update56Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
CauldronRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update57Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
ScaryRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update55Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
HauntedRedeem for 4 Hours Lucky Boost
Update54Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
FallRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update53Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
AzureRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update52Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
FruitRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update51Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
MagmaRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update50Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
50thEventRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update49Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
CorruptRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update48Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
IllusionRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update47Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
200MRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update46Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
MoonlightRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update45Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
PatrioticRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update44Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
CarnivalRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update43Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
AnniversaryRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update42Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
AquaticRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update41Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
SandcastleRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update40Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
TropicalRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update39Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update38Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update37Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update35Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update34Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update33Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
StPatricksRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update32Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
CometRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update31Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
RainbowRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update30Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
ValentinesRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update29Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
TechMysteryRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
ElementRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update28Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
Update27Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
MysticalRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update26Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
HappyNewYearRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
FestiveRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update25Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
FestiveRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update24Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
AdventRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update23Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
ChristmasRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update22Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
CartoonRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update20Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
PixelRedeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Omega24Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost
Super24Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost
Lucky24Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost
Update18Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost
GhostRedeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update17Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost
SpookyRedeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
Update16Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
HalloweenRedeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
Update15Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
PastryRedeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
Update14Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
ChocolateRedeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
Update13Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost
CandylandRedeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost
Update12Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
MysteryV3Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
AtlanticRedeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost
Update11Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
LuckEventRedeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost
Update10Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
AtlantisRedem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
Update9Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
LostCityRedem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost
SuperEventRedeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost
ExtraLuckRedem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
Update8Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
Season2Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost
MysteryRedeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
Update7Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
TreasureRedeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
Update6Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
FishingRedeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
Update5Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
July4thRedeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
Update4Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
FactoryRedeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
LuckyRedeem for a one hour Lucky Boost
SuperLuckyRedeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost
FreeGemsRedeem for 150 Gems
TradingRedeem for 250 Gems
GemsRedeem for 50 Gems
RareCrateRedeem for a Rare Crate
ReleaseRedeem for 100 Coins
FreeCrateRedeem for a Basic Crate
FreeEggRedeem for a Basic Egg
UltraLuckyRedeem for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost
UltraLuckRedeem for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
MegaLuckRedeem for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Mining Simulator 2:

  • Launch Mining Simulator 2 and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Codes button on the left side of your screen.
  • Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Enter Code Here text box.
  • Activate the code by pressing the Redeem button and enjoy your free reward.

What are Mining Simulator 2 Codes and their importance?

Promo codes for Mining Simulator 2 can be redeemed for free coins, crates, gems, and boosts. All these resources are essential for advancing quickly in the game and becoming the fastest and richest miner on the server. Both coins and gems are in-game currencies that can be used to purchase better equipment. Crates are mainly used to unlock cosmetic skins for pickaxes and backpacks, whereas boosts simply help increase earnings from your everyday mining sessions.

Mining Simulator 2 Code troubleshooting [How to fix]

As of now, there are no reported issues with Mining Simulator 2's servers that could impact the code redemption process. However, should you submit an incorrect or expired code, an error message stating "That is not a valid code." will appear. To prevent this, verify each code before clicking the Redeem button. Alternatively, codes can be copied and pasted directly into the appropriate text box to reduce the chances of mistakes.

Where to find the latest Mining Simulator 2 Codes

For the latest updates on Mining Simulator 2, stay connected by following the game on social media platforms such as X and Discord, joining the official Roblox group, subscribing to the YouTube channel, and bookmarking this page.

FAQs on Mining Simulator 2 Codes

What is the latest code for Mining Simulator 2?

The code Update63 is the latest active code in Mining Simulator 2. Players can redeem it for a free six hour Lucky Boost.

Are codes for Mining Simulator 2 useful?

Redeeming codes in Mining Simulator 2 allows you to get coins, crates, gems, and boosts for free.

When do fresh codes for Mining Simulator 2 get released?

New codes for Mining Simulator 2 are often released during major holidays and when certain milestones are achieved.

