Tower Merge Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Tower Merge Simulator codes are a great way to stock up on boosts and gems, streamlining your gameplay in the process. Boosts can improve the damage inflicted, your avatar’s luck stat, or the rate of cash acquisition, providing benefits in three separate ways at once.

Combined with gems, these freebies can trivialize the early game for many new players. These codes have no prerequisites either, making them accessible to everyone. To help you make the most out of these rewards, this article lists every code for Tower Merge Simulator, including a guide on using them.

All Tower Merge Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Tower Merge Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Tower Merge Simulator. Redeem them before they expire to enjoy various boosts and 100 gems. Should a code expire before you use it, the rewards tied to it will be lost as well.

List of active codes in Tower Merge Simulator Code Rewards TOWER Damage, Luck, and Cash Boosts BOOSTS Damage, Luck, and Cash Boost MERGE 100 Gems

Inactive Tower Merge Simulator codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Tower Merge Simulator. Of course, this will change in the future since every Roblox game code comes with a predetermined expiration date. This date is often not known to the player, which makes their deactivation a surprise.

That said, there’s no reason to worry about lost rewards. Roblox game developers tend to replace inactive codes with new ones to prevent players from losing out on rewards. This is beneficial for existing and returning gamers as well, giving them access to more freebies.

How to redeem active Tower Merge Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Tower Merge Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how to redeem active codes for Tower Merge Simulator:

Launch Tower Merge Simulator on Roblox.

Open the Shop menu by clicking on the icon.

Press the Codes button to jump to the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Enter to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all working codes.

Tower Merge Simulator codes are case-sensitive, much like many other Roblox experiences. Being so short and simple, you may want to consider keeping your Caps Lock active while typing the codes for maximum accuracy.

Tower Merge Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Tower Merge Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Tower Merge Simulator offers three different types of boosts and gems for using its code system to receive freebies. The three boost types are for damage, luck, and cash, all of which are immensely useful for any player.

As for gems, they are the primary currency that players can use to exchange for items and resources.

Tower Merge Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Tower Merge Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Tower Merge Simulator shows an error message when attempting to redeem an incorrect code. Currently, there are no server-related issues that negatively affect the code system. Should you find something of the sort while using it, restarting the game may help address the issue.

Where to find new Tower Merge Simulator codes

New codes for Tower Merge Simulator can be found on the Alorist’s Twitter handle, who is the developer of the game. You may also find them on the Merge Experiences Roblox group. Alternatively, this page will include every update to the game’s code list in its active codes table. So, feel free to bookmark it.

