Zyleak's MM2 codes (March 2024)

The free rewards obtained from Zyleak's MM2 codes will help you save Coins, the in-game currency, and acquire special weaponry. Players who take on the roles of Murderers and Sheriffs can make great use of the free weapons to slay their foes in style. Newbies can avoid the traditional grind and purchase the finest pets, radios, powers, and more upon redeeming the active codes.

Here are the active codes for Zyleak's MM2, along with the redemption process and more.

All Zyleak's MM2 codes (Active)

There are no expiration dates for the active codes in Zyleak's MM2. Surprisingly, even the older codes are still valid. You can redeem these codes in a leisurely fashion as they do not risk going inactive any time soon.

List of Active Zyleak’s MM2 Codes Code Rewards REMILIA35THOUSAND Remilia Sword (Latest) INFLATABLE Inflatable Sword SHADOW Shadow Blade P1ZZ4 Pizza Sword LIGHTUP! Sword of Light PENNY Vampire's Edge TUGA Chroma Scythe BRAWL Icebrawler COOLGUY Chroma Scythe ICEFLAKEYYY Iceflake ORANGECANDLE25K Orange Candleflame EMANSPINKY Pink Corrupt Knife EMANSBARBIETHING Pink Corrupt Knife TRELLSREDTHING Red Corrupt Knife MONEYMONEYZ 5k Coins GOLDSAW2500 Gold Saw Knife 20KBRILLIANT Brilliant Knife FESTIVESZN Festivity Knife SILVERTROPHY25K Silver Trophy FIDGETSPINNER Fidgetspinner M4G1C Magical Greatsword VALENTINES Valentine's Sword PHANTOM37500 Toxic Phantom VISITS1MIL Heat CHRISTMAS! Xmas Sword GRINCH Green Elite Knife ICEPIERCER Icepiercer ICEBREAKER Icebreaker CHROMASEER Chroma Seer LIKES500 Swirly Blade MILESTONE10M Slasher BATTLEAXE Battleaxe HALLOW Hallowscythe SWIRLY Swirly Axe ICE Icecrusher HALLOWEEN2023 Traveler's Axe LIKEGOAL Pixel Sword

Inactive Zyleak's MM2 codes

Fortunately, none of the codes in Zeyleak's MM2 have gone invalid. New codes will debut during special events, milestones, and updates.

How to redeem Zyleak's MM2 codes

Code box in Zyleak's MM2 (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to activate all the codes in Zyleak's MM2:

After spawning in the lobby, hit the Inventory button.

button. Your inventory will be displayed and the code box on the bottom right of its UI.

Copy any code and paste it in the empty text box.

Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Zyleak's MM2.

Zyleak codes and their importance

Press Claim to add the reward to your inventory (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

After you redeem a code, a new interface featuring the redeemed reward will pop up. Just hit the "Claim" button to add the weapon to your inventory.

You can trade the weapons obtained from the codes with other players on the server. This allows you to easily match the asking price if you are looking for a specific in-game accessory or weapon.

Free Coins, on the other hand, can be invested in the following Zyleak's MM2 items:

Knife Effects:

Deathwalker's Flame

Dual Wield

Electric Knife

Rainbow Fire

Powers:

Ghost - Go invisible for a few seconds.

X Ray - See through walls for a few seconds. 30s cooldown.

Frozen - Freeze the nearest player for a few seconds. 20s cooldown.

Detective - See a player's role for a few seconds. 30s cooldown.

Radios:

Darkspace Radio

Diamond

Green Sparkle Time

Pink Sparkle Time

Blue Sparkle Time

Pets:

Chroma Egg - 100 Coins

Pengu - 1000 Coins

Shark Cat - 2500 Coins

Gummy Bear - 5000 Coins

Alien - 5000 Coins

Fireball - 10000 Coins

Outfits:

Korblox Deathwalker - 10000 Coins

Korblox Deathspeaker - 10000 Coins

trellowns - 25000 Coins

akaEmanuel - 25000 Coins

Zyleak's MM2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Here's how you troubleshoot Zyleak's MM2 codes (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If you attempt to redeem an incorrect code, then nothing will happen. The code will remain in the code box and there won't be any error messages. Avoid typographical errors when manually redeeming the codes by double-checking the entries.

Where to find new Zyleak's MM2 codes

Follow the developer's Twitter handle or join the official Discord channel to know about the latest codes and other in-game news. You can also keep an eye on our active codes list table as it'll get updated regularly.

FAQs on Zyleak's MM2 codes

What are the latest Zyleak's MM2 codes?

REMILIA35THOUSAND is the only latest active code in Zyleak's MM2.

Can you get pets by redeeming the active codes in Zyleak's MM2?

No. As of now, none of the codes offer any type of pet.

Are the free rewards useful in Zyleak's MM2?

Yes, all the weapons' values will increase once the codes go inactive.

