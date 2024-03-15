  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Zyleak's MM2 codes (March 2024)

Zyleak's MM2 codes (March 2024)

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Mar 15, 2024 08:35 GMT
Zyleak
Redeem our Zyleak's MM2 codes for free weapons (Image via Roblox)

The free rewards obtained from Zyleak's MM2 codes will help you save Coins, the in-game currency, and acquire special weaponry. Players who take on the roles of Murderers and Sheriffs can make great use of the free weapons to slay their foes in style. Newbies can avoid the traditional grind and purchase the finest pets, radios, powers, and more upon redeeming the active codes.

Here are the active codes for Zyleak's MM2, along with the redemption process and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for Zyleak's MM2. We'll keep updating the active codes list whenever fresh codes are released.

All Zyleak's MM2 codes (Active)

youtube-cover

There are no expiration dates for the active codes in Zyleak's MM2. Surprisingly, even the older codes are still valid. You can redeem these codes in a leisurely fashion as they do not risk going inactive any time soon.

List of Active Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

Code

Rewards

REMILIA35THOUSAND

Remilia Sword (Latest)

INFLATABLE

Inflatable Sword

SHADOW

Shadow Blade

P1ZZ4

Pizza Sword

LIGHTUP!

Sword of Light

PENNY

Vampire's Edge

TUGA

Chroma Scythe

BRAWL

Icebrawler

COOLGUY

Chroma Scythe

ICEFLAKEYYY

Iceflake

ORANGECANDLE25K

Orange Candleflame

EMANSPINKY

Pink Corrupt Knife

EMANSBARBIETHING

Pink Corrupt Knife

TRELLSREDTHING

Red Corrupt Knife

MONEYMONEYZ

5k Coins

GOLDSAW2500

Gold Saw Knife

20KBRILLIANT

Brilliant Knife

FESTIVESZN

Festivity Knife

SILVERTROPHY25K

Silver Trophy

FIDGETSPINNER

Fidgetspinner

M4G1C

Magical Greatsword

VALENTINES

Valentine's Sword

PHANTOM37500

Toxic Phantom

VISITS1MIL

Heat

CHRISTMAS!

Xmas Sword

GRINCH

Green Elite Knife

ICEPIERCER

Icepiercer

ICEBREAKER

Icebreaker

CHROMASEER

Chroma Seer

LIKES500

Swirly Blade

MILESTONE10M

Slasher

BATTLEAXE

Battleaxe

HALLOW

Hallowscythe

SWIRLY

Swirly Axe

ICE

Icecrusher

HALLOWEEN2023

Traveler's Axe

LIKEGOAL

Pixel Sword

Inactive Zyleak's MM2 codes

Fortunately, none of the codes in Zeyleak's MM2 have gone invalid. New codes will debut during special events, milestones, and updates.

How to redeem Zyleak's MM2 codes

Code box in Zyleak&#039;s MM2 (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Code box in Zyleak's MM2 (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to activate all the codes in Zyleak's MM2:

  • After spawning in the lobby, hit the Inventory button.
  • Your inventory will be displayed and the code box on the bottom right of its UI.
  • Copy any code and paste it in the empty text box.
  • Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Zyleak's MM2.

Zyleak codes and their importance

Press Claim to add the reward to your inventory (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Press Claim to add the reward to your inventory (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

After you redeem a code, a new interface featuring the redeemed reward will pop up. Just hit the "Claim" button to add the weapon to your inventory.

You can trade the weapons obtained from the codes with other players on the server. This allows you to easily match the asking price if you are looking for a specific in-game accessory or weapon.

Free Coins, on the other hand, can be invested in the following Zyleak's MM2 items:

Knife Effects:

  • Deathwalker's Flame
  • Dual Wield
  • Electric Knife
  • Rainbow Fire

Powers:

  • Ghost - Go invisible for a few seconds.
  • X Ray - See through walls for a few seconds. 30s cooldown.
  • Frozen - Freeze the nearest player for a few seconds. 20s cooldown.
  • Detective - See a player's role for a few seconds. 30s cooldown.

Radios:

  • Darkspace Radio
  • Diamond
  • Green Sparkle Time
  • Pink Sparkle Time
  • Blue Sparkle Time

Pets:

  • Chroma Egg - 100 Coins
  • Pengu - 1000 Coins
  • Shark Cat - 2500 Coins
  • Gummy Bear - 5000 Coins
  • Alien - 5000 Coins
  • Fireball - 10000 Coins

Outfits:

  • Korblox Deathwalker - 10000 Coins
  • Korblox Deathspeaker - 10000 Coins
  • trellowns - 25000 Coins
  • akaEmanuel - 25000 Coins

Also check: 100 unique Roblox usernames for new players

Zyleak's MM2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Here&#039;s how you troubleshoot Zyleak&#039;s MM2 codes (Roblox||Sportskeeda)
Here's how you troubleshoot Zyleak's MM2 codes (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If you attempt to redeem an incorrect code, then nothing will happen. The code will remain in the code box and there won't be any error messages. Avoid typographical errors when manually redeeming the codes by double-checking the entries.

Where to find new Zyleak's MM2 codes

Follow the developer's Twitter handle or join the official Discord channel to know about the latest codes and other in-game news. You can also keep an eye on our active codes list table as it'll get updated regularly.

FAQs on Zyleak's MM2 codes

What are the latest Zyleak's MM2 codes?

REMILIA35THOUSAND is the only latest active code in Zyleak's MM2.

Can you get pets by redeeming the active codes in Zyleak's MM2?

No. As of now, none of the codes offer any type of pet.

Are the free rewards useful in Zyleak's MM2?

Yes, all the weapons' values will increase once the codes go inactive.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?