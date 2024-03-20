Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (March 2024)

Treasure Hunt Simulator codes will help you become the ultimate miner on the server. Think of them as cheat codes, as upon redemption, they offer free Coins, Crates, Gems, and Rebirths. Players who hate grinding and do not want to spend Robux can use the redemption method to earn vital resources without doing much.

Furthermore, the rewards provide a solid starting point for new players in their treasure-hunting adventures.

This article covers all the active codes, their usage, the redemption process, and more.

All Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (Active)

After redeeming an active code, the reward interface featuring all the redeemed resources will appear. Just go to your inventory to access the Crates, while Gems and Coins will be added to your treasuries directly.

List of Active Treasure Hunt Simulator codes Code Rewards dino 100 Coins Godly 5 Sacred Crates freerubies 500 Gems medieval 1 Sacred Crate and 1 Rebirth volcano 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems magma 10 Crates v2update 500 Coins 400klikes 500 Gems Finally 1 Rebirth and 100 Gems intel 100 Coins Martian 1 Rebirth and 300 Gems 200million 2 Rebirth and 200 Gems Launch 3,000 Gems jailcity 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems Moon 1 Rebirth and 500 Gems heart 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems

Inactive Treasure Hunt Simulator codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator. We'll update the list if any code expires.

How to redeem Treasure Hunt Simulator codes

Code box in Treasure Hunt Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator:

After launching the game, hit the Twitter logo button on the left side of the screen, and the code box will open.

Copy any active code and paste it into the Type code here! text box.

text box. Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Treasure Hunt Simulator.

What are Treasure Hunt Simulator codes about?

You can purchase the finest items with Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Freebies acquired via the active codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator can be used to purchase Backpacks, Tools, Pets, and Crates. This way, you can quickly rise as an efficient digger on the map.

Newbies are advised to purchase the following in-game items to eventually become the best:

Backpacks

Small Bag - 150 Coins - 25 Storage

Medium Bag - 375 Coins - 40 Storage

Large Bag - 300 Coins - 140 Storage

XL Bag - 3,150 Coins - 250 Storage

XXL Bag - 13,200 Coins - 480 Storage

SuperStorage™ - 36,000 Coins - 1,000 Storage

SuperStorage™ 2 - 75,000 Coins - 1,500 Storage

Sand Safe - 150,000 Coins - 2,500 Storage

Magical Fanny Pack - 100,000,000 Coins - 100,000 Storage

Tools

Spade - 100 Coins - +2 Strength - 2 seconds

Toy Shovel - 250 Coins - +3 Strength - 2 seconds

Small Shovel - 600 Coins - +4 Strength - 1.5 seconds

Medium Shovel - 2,100 Coins - +5 Strength - 1.5 seconds

Large Shovel - 8,800 Coins - +7 Strength - 1.5 seconds

Big Scooper - 24,000 Coins - +10 Strength - 1.5 seconds

Rake - 40,000 Coins - +15 Strength - 1 second

Vacuum - 65,000 Coins - +20 Strength - 1 second

Dynamite - 185,000 Coins - +50 Strength - 0.5 seconds

Pets

Duck - 7500 Coins - +5 Tool Strength

Squid - 14,000 Coins - +10 Tool Strength

Hedgehog - 27,000 Coins - +15 Tool Strength

Turtle - 34,000 Coins - +17 Tool Strength

Snow Fairy - 33,750 Coins - +18 Tool Strength

Cat - 43,000 Coins - +20 Tool Strength

Duckling - 49,000 Coins - +22 Tool Strength

Red Orb - 53,750 Coins - +24 Tool Strength

Ocelot - 52,500 Coins - +25 Tool Strength

Treasure Hunt Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Not a valid code! error message in Treasure Hunt Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If an incorrect or typo-filled code is redeemed, the "Code is not valid!" error message will pop up inside the code box.

Where to find new Treasure Hunt Simulator codes?

Follow the developer's X handle to get wind of the latest in-game news and codes.

FAQs on Treasure Hunt Simulator codes

What are the latest codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator?

Currently, there are no latest codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator.

What codes offer Sacred Crates in Treasure Hunt Simulator?

Redeem the Godly and medieval codes to obtain Sacred Crates.

How to purchase Hats in Treasure Hunt Simulator?

Head to the shop, select Crates, purchase any Hat Crate using Coins or Gems, and open them to receive Hats.

