Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (March 2024)

Treasure Hunt Simulator codes will help you become the ultimate miner on the server. Think of them as cheat codes, as upon redemption, they offer free Coins, Crates, Gems, and Rebirths. Players who hate grinding and do not want to spend Robux can use the redemption method to earn vital resources without doing much.
Furthermore, the rewards provide a solid starting point for new players in their treasure-hunting adventures.
This article covers all the active codes, their usage, the redemption process, and more.
All Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (Active)
After redeeming an active code, the reward interface featuring all the redeemed resources will appear. Just go to your inventory to access the Crates, while Gems and Coins will be added to your treasuries directly.
Inactive Treasure Hunt Simulator codes
As of now, there are no inactive codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator. We'll update the list if any code expires.
How to redeem Treasure Hunt Simulator codes
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem all the codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator:
- After launching the game, hit the Twitter logo button on the left side of the screen, and the code box will open.
- Copy any active code and paste it into the Type code here! text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Treasure Hunt Simulator.
What are Treasure Hunt Simulator codes about?
Freebies acquired via the active codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator can be used to purchase Backpacks, Tools, Pets, and Crates. This way, you can quickly rise as an efficient digger on the map.
Newbies are advised to purchase the following in-game items to eventually become the best:
Backpacks
- Small Bag - 150 Coins - 25 Storage
- Medium Bag - 375 Coins - 40 Storage
- Large Bag - 300 Coins - 140 Storage
- XL Bag - 3,150 Coins - 250 Storage
- XXL Bag - 13,200 Coins - 480 Storage
- SuperStorage™ - 36,000 Coins - 1,000 Storage
- SuperStorage™ 2 - 75,000 Coins - 1,500 Storage
- Sand Safe - 150,000 Coins - 2,500 Storage
- Magical Fanny Pack - 100,000,000 Coins - 100,000 Storage
Tools
- Spade - 100 Coins - +2 Strength - 2 seconds
- Toy Shovel - 250 Coins - +3 Strength - 2 seconds
- Small Shovel - 600 Coins - +4 Strength - 1.5 seconds
- Medium Shovel - 2,100 Coins - +5 Strength - 1.5 seconds
- Large Shovel - 8,800 Coins - +7 Strength - 1.5 seconds
- Big Scooper - 24,000 Coins - +10 Strength - 1.5 seconds
- Rake - 40,000 Coins - +15 Strength - 1 second
- Vacuum - 65,000 Coins - +20 Strength - 1 second
- Dynamite - 185,000 Coins - +50 Strength - 0.5 seconds
Pets
- Duck - 7500 Coins - +5 Tool Strength
- Squid - 14,000 Coins - +10 Tool Strength
- Hedgehog - 27,000 Coins - +15 Tool Strength
- Turtle - 34,000 Coins - +17 Tool Strength
- Snow Fairy - 33,750 Coins - +18 Tool Strength
- Cat - 43,000 Coins - +20 Tool Strength
- Duckling - 49,000 Coins - +22 Tool Strength
- Red Orb - 53,750 Coins - +24 Tool Strength
- Ocelot - 52,500 Coins - +25 Tool Strength
Treasure Hunt Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If an incorrect or typo-filled code is redeemed, the "Code is not valid!" error message will pop up inside the code box.
Where to find new Treasure Hunt Simulator codes?
Follow the developer's X handle to get wind of the latest in-game news and codes. An alternative is to keep an eye on our list of active codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator, which'll be updated whenever new ones are issued.
FAQs on Treasure Hunt Simulator codes
What are the latest codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator?
Currently, there are no latest codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator.
What codes offer Sacred Crates in Treasure Hunt Simulator?
Redeem the Godly and medieval codes to obtain Sacred Crates.
How to purchase Hats in Treasure Hunt Simulator?
Head to the shop, select Crates, purchase any Hat Crate using Coins or Gems, and open them to receive Hats.
