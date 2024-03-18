Anime Verses Codes (March 2024)

Anime Verses codes are the best way to fill your in-game pockets with gems and have a few extra spins for some goodies. Being the primary currency of the game, gems are naturally valuable for every player, allowing them to purchase gear and upgrades. Spins can also provide you with with a chance to get a rare item.

These codes are completely free and require no additional steps to redeem. This article lists all of them for Anime Verses, and gives a complete breakdown of the redemption process in this anime-inspired Roblox experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Verses. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Verses are issued.

All Anime Verses codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Verses (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Anime Verses. Be sure to redeem them before they expire, especially considering that their expiration date is not known. Once they become inactive, the freebies tied to them will be rendered inaccessible as well.

List of active codes in Anime Verses Code Rewards twothousandlikessss 20 spins, 200 Gems bleachhhh 10 spins, 99 Gems update3 Five spins, 150 Gems ONEMILLYVISITS 150 Gems UNIVERSALBLUE 299 Gems SUPERminiupdate 150 Gems TOJI Five spins

Inactive Anime Verses codes

The codes listed below can’t be used in Anime Verses anymore, as they have already passed their expiration date. The silver lining is that the developers have already replaced them with new codes, the overall value of which is similar or better.

Since the overall reward value has remained the same or increased, new or returning players won’t have to worry about missed freebies at all.

List of inactive Anime Verses codes Code Rewards shutdownfixes Freebies srryforbug Freebies sorryforshutdown RELEASE Freebies chefHANMA Freebies wefixinupFR Freebies fixes Freebies perithegoat Freebies tyfor400likes Freebies bigspins Freebies Fixes2 Freebies miniupdate Freebies SlugSage Freebies anotherfix Freebies clansfix Freebies HUNDREDthousandVISITS Freebies CONSOLESUPPORT Freebies Maajin Freebies 5kLIKES! Freebies REWORK! 2.5KLIKES! Freebies 1kLIKES! Freebies 250kVISITS! Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Verses codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Verses (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a brief guide on redeeming active codes for Anime Versus:

Start Anime Verses on the Roblox Game client.

After the game loads, use the gear icon at the bottom left to open the Settings menu.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Enter on your keyboard to receive your rewards.

Repeat the previous step for all active codes.

Anime Verses’ code list includes entries with uppercase and lowercase letters, in addition to numerals and special characters like the exclamation point. These elements make it significantly more likely to mistype them, which is why we recommend pasting them directly from the table in the previous section.

Anime Verses codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Verses and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Verses can positively impact the game for any player, with the benefits being significantly more useful for newer ones. Having access to plenty of gems early on can open up progression paths that would normally not be accessible to them.

Additionally, free spins can give them a chance to snag a rare piece of gear or a difficult-to-find item.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Anime Verses code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Verses (Image via Roblox)

Anime Verses shows an “Invalid Code” error message if an incorrect or inactive code is entered. The game is currently not known to have any server-related issues that may impact its code system. If you find such an issue while redeeming a code, you may be able to resolve it by restarting the game and trying again.

Where to find new Anime Verses codes

Benther123, the developer of Anime Verses, regularly posts codes for Anime Verses on their Twitter handle or Discord server. Alternatively, you may rely on this page for easy access to every active code for the Roblox experience with our active codes table.

FAQs on Anime Verses codes

What are the reward types available through Anime Verses codes?

You can receive gems and spins for free by redeeming codes in Anime Verses.

Which code gives the highest amount of gems in Anime Verses?

The code UNIVERSALBLUE gives you 299 gems in Anime Verses, which is higher than any other in the Roblox experience.

How many spins can I receive for redeeming codes in Anime Verses?

You can receive up to 40 spins by redeeming every code in Anime Verses.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes