RoCitizens Codes (March 2024)

RoCitizens codes are an easy way to access scraps, cash, and unique items in this sandbox title. Cash and scraps can be used in the game to purchase items and resources that help you build a house or go on an adventure. Other bonuses obtained through codes can also have practical use or add visual flair as cosmetics.

These codes don’t require the player to perform any additional steps in terms of granting rewards, making them very accessible. This article lists all active codes for RoCitizens and provides a guide on using them as well.

All RoCitizens codes (Active)

Active codes for RoCitizens (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes confirmed to be working in RoCitizens. It’s important to redeem them quickly, as they can expire anytime. Once codes become inactive, the rewards associated with them cannot be accessed anymore.

List of active codes in RoCitizens Code Rewards valentine2024 1x FREE Letter happy2024 Festive Shades christmas23 Holiday Harbingers Windmill rocitizens10th Amazing Commemorative Snow Globe abitlastminute 500 Scraps scrapshop 500 Scraps koob $85 partypooper Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger partytime $1,000 Cash goodneighbor $2,500, Trophy discordance Discord Trophy, $3,500 SweetTweets Twitter Trophy, $2,500 truefriend Pet Rock and $4,000 rosebud $3,000 easteregg $1,337 code $10

Inactive RoCitizens codes

The following codes can’t be used in RoCitizens to receive rewards anymore. This is because codes come with expiration dates that are often not specified, and they expire without the game offering players prior notice. Sudden code deactivation is the core reason behind gamers losing out on rewards.

List of inactive RoCitizens codes Code Rewards smokinghot $1,500 Cash valentines22 Cash, three Boxes of Chocolate gifttoyou Cash happy2022 Cash creepycode Cash headlesscodeman 3K Candy MILLION $2,500, Trophy letsdosomelaundry $5,000 xmas19 3x Gifts, $3,000 rocitizens6th Snowglobe, $6,000 500million $5,000, Trophy 20valentine $4,000, Crystal Rose

How to redeem active RoCitizens codes

How to redeem codes for RoCitizens (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how to interact with the RoCitizens active codes:

Launch RoCitizens using the Roblox player app.

Click the shopping cart icon to open the Shop menu.

Press the blue Twitter bird icon to open the code box.

Input a working code in the text box and hit the Enter key to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Codes for RoCitizens are case-sensitive. Combined with their length and the number of codes, consider pasting them from this table instead. It’s a faster and quicker way to receive your freebies without encountering any errors in the process.

RoCitizens codes and their importance

Codes for RoCitizens and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for RoCitizens can be very useful for new players by giving them early access to a lot of cash and useful resources for free. The more resources they have, the quicker they can build their in-game life and begin expanding on it.

Moreover, experienced players can get unique items like a commemorative snow globe, which is a great decorative item for their homes. RoCitizens codes offer both aesthetics and function, making them highly versatile.

RoCitizens code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for RoCitizens (Image via Roblox)

RoCitizens will display an error message when it detects an incorrect or inactive code. As of now, there are no server-related issues that prevent the code system from working properly. If you run into something similar, try restarting the game to see if it resolves the issue.

Where to find new RoCitizens codes

New codes for RoCitizens are posted by Firebrand, the game’s developer, on Twitter and RoCitizens Discord server. Alternatively, you can always rely on this page for its updated active codes table.

FAQs on RoCitizens codes

How much cash can I get through codes in RoCitizens?

You can receive up to $17,932 through codes in RoCitizens.

Which code offers a snow globe in RoCitizens?

Use the code rocitizens10th to receive an Amazing Commemorative Snow Globe.

How many scraps can I get through codes in RoCitizens?

You can get up to 1,000 scraps by redeeming codes in RoCitizens.

