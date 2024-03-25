I'm the king of the school codes (March 2024)

I'm the king of the school codes, upon redemption, offer free Boosters and Wins. The latter can be used to hatch Eggs and unlock new maps, while the former increases your Attack Points (Strength) intake. You can also avoid spending Robux by redeeming these codes. Furthermore, the free rewards give newbies a head start in their primary task of defeating InvincibleRock on the first map.

This article will cover all the latest codes in I'm the King of the school, their usage, the redemption process, and more.

All I'm the king of the school codes (Active)

Use the active codes to become stronger in I'm the king of the school. (Image via Roblox)

While Boosters will be applied to your profile automatically after redeeming the codes, Wins are directly credited to your in-game treasury.

List of active codes in I'm the king of the school Codes Rewards NEWGAME 100 Wins CHAMPION2 x2 Attack Point booster CHAMPION1 x2 Attack Point booster

Inactive I'm the king of the school codes

As of now, there are no expired codes in I'm the king of the school. You can expect new codes during milestones and updates.

How to redeem I'm the king of the school codes

Code box in I'm the King of the school. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes in I'm the king of the school:

After you spawn on the map, hit the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Now, copy any code and paste it in the Enter Code text box that pops up.

text box that pops up. Hit the Use button to activate the code in I'm the king of the school.

I'm the king of the school codes and their importance

Use the codes in I'm the King of the school to defeat the strongest NPCs. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, using the free Wins obtained from the codes helps in hatching Eggs. Pets will help you train more efficiently and quickly amass a significant amount of Attack Points. After redeeming the booster codes, consider using the Auto-Train option and go AFK to farm Attack Points.

Listed below are the Eggs that are available on the first map, along with their hatch chance percentage:

25 Wins Egg:

Dog - 59%

Cat - 26%

Calico Cat - 14%

Fox - 1%

125 Wins Egg:

Rabbit - 47%

Frog - 32%

Panda - 18%

Tiger - 3%

500 Wins Egg:

Ghost - 52%

Seals - 30%

Frightened Cat - 16%

Racoon - 2%

1.5k Wins Egg:

Tortoise Egg - 50%

Wolf - 33%

Bear - 16%

Male Deer - 1%

I'm the king of the school code troubleshooting

This code is wrong! Check the code again! error message. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you redeem an expired or invalid code, the "This code is wrong! Check the code again!" error message will be displayed above the code box. So, make sure to type in the exact codes mentioned. A much simpler alternative is to copy-paste the codes, as the margin of error here is considerably less than the other.

Where to find new I'm the king of the school codes

Join the game's official Discord server to get wind of the latest announcements, codes, and other in-game news. Monitor our active codes list, as we'll continuously update the table with fresh ones whenever released.

FAQs on I'm the king of the school codes

What are the latest codes in I'm the king of the school?

NEWGAME, CHAMPION2, and CHAMPION1 are the latest codes in I'm the king of the school.

Are the codes useful in I'm the king of the school?

If you are looking to train effectively, then the Booster codes are very useful. Hatch and equip pets with Boosters to pile up on Attack Points rapidly.

When will the codes expire in I'm the king of the school?

There are no expiration dates in I'm the king of the school, hence they risk going inactive at any time.

