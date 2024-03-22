Anime Clicker Fight Codes (March 2024)

Anime Clicker Fight codes can be used to receive boosts, pets, warriors, and more, making your journey as an anime protagonist smoother and more enjoyable. The boosts they offer come in two types: attack and gold, both of which are extremely useful in their own right.

As for pets, they give a flat buff to your avatar’s stats, making them an indispensable part of your playthrough. These codes are free to redeem and require no additional hoops to jump through, which gives them high accessibility.

By going through this article, you will find all such codes and a guide on using them for these game-changing freebies.

All Anime Clicker Fight codes (Active)

The codes in the table below are confirmed to work in Anime Clicker Fight. Use these before they expire, as upon expiration, the freebies they offer will become completely inaccessible.

List of active codes in Anime Clicker Fight Code Rewards 210KLIKES Gold boost BUNNY Bunny Immortal pet TITAN Small luck boost DRAGON Small money and luck boosts UPDATE2 Two x1.25 Atk boosts for 15 minutes, two x1.25 Gold boosts for 15 minutes 5KLIKES Free warrior ONEPIECE X1.25 Gold boost for 15 minutes RUSHRUSH X1.25 Gold boost for 15 minutes MASK X1.25 Gold boost for 15 minutes

Inactive Anime Clicker Fight codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes for Anime Clicker Fight. That said, this may not always be the case because of an unspecified expiration date built into every Roblox game code. Such dates are why players are caught off-guard by the sudden deactivation of codes, causing them to miss out on freebies.

That said, developers tend to replace inactive codes with new ones that offer similar or better freebies. So, you can rest assured that you will always have access to these freebies or something close to them, even if the codes tied to them expire.

How to redeem active Anime Clicker Fight codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for Anime Clicker Fight:

Start Anime Clicker Fight through the Roblox Player app.

Use the Settings gear icon to open the code box.

Enter a working code in the code box and click the check mark to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but that is not the case with Anime Clicker Fight. No matter which letter case you use, the codes will work, making them quite easy to type.

Anime Clicker Fight codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Clicker Fight can be used for attack and gold boosts, pets, and warriors, all of which have a tangible impact on your game. Boosts and pets can be used to improve your stats, while warriors are heroes who help you in battles.

This makes the impact of codes for the anime-inspired game significant, and it would be folly to ignore them during gameplay.

Anime Clicker Fight code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Anime Clicker Fight shows an error if a code is entered incorrectly. There are no server-related issues as of yet, but should you face any, restarting the game may address the issue.

Where to find new Anime Clicker Fight codes

New codes for Anime Clicker Fight can be found on the Discord server under the same name, as well as the Best Bunny Roblox group. Alternatively, you can use this page as a convenient place to find all active codes. We will be updating it with new releases the moment they are announced.

FAQs on Anime Clicker Fight codes

What are the different types of rewards offered by Anime Clicker Fight codes?

By redeeming codes for Anime Clicker Fight, you can receive attack and gold boosts, pets, and warriors.

What is the best code for boosts in Anime Clicker Fight?

The code UPDATE2 offers four 15-minute boosts in total, making it the best for boosts in Anime Clicker Fight.

Which code can I use for a free Warrior in Anime Clicker Fight?

Use the code 5KLIKES to receive a free Warrior in Anime Clicker Fight.

