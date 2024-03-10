Godzilla X Kong Obby codes (March 2024)

By redeeming the Godzilla x Kong Obby codes mentioned here, you'll earn free Orbs (in-game currency), with which you can purchase limited edition Godzilla x Kong-themed UGCs for your Roblox avatar. Players who struggle in obby titles are advised to make the most of our active codes to claim UGCs before they are removed.

Featured below are the active codes, code redemption process, code troubleshooting, and more for Godzilla x Kong Obby.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes are issued.

Roblox Godzilla x Kong Obby codes (Active)

Expand Tweet

Active codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment. That said, new codes will be issued once the game hits 10k likes on Roblox. You can expect more after the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on March 29, 2024.

List of active Godzilla x Kong Obby Codes Code Rewards BabyKong 50 Orbs (Latest) Obby 50 Orbs (Latest) Godzilla 50 Orbs (Latest)

Inactive Godzilla x Kong Obby codes

There are no expired codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby. Keep an eye out for new codes to debut during milestones, events, and updates.

Also check: Coding Simulator: Guide and FAQs

How to redeem Godzilla x Kong Obby codes

Code box in Godzilla x Kong Obby (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps instructed below to redeem codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby:

After you spawn, press the PROMO CODES button on the top right.

button on the top right. The PROMO CODE box for Godzilla x Kong Obby will appear.

box for Godzilla x Kong Obby will appear. Enter any active code in the ENTER CODE... text box.

Select the CONFIRM button to redeem an active code in Godzilla x Kong Obby.

Godzilla x Kong Obby codes and their importance

Purchase UGCs using the free Orbs in Godzilla x Kong Obby (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You must farm in the same obby course several times to earn a massive chunk of Orbs. With codes, the grinding gradually decreases, allowing you to claim UGCs promptly before they are removed from the shop. Head to the UGC section, located opposite the Picture Shop, to view all available UGCs.

Here are all the UGCs in Godzilla x Kong Obby:

Godzilla Tail

Godzilla Head

Kong Head

Kong Axe

Also check: 100 unique Roblox usernames for new players

Godzilla x Kong Obby code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Promo code not found error message in Godzilla x Kong Obby (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

When an invalid code is redeemed in Godzilla x Kong Obby, the Promo code not found error message will pop up inside the code box. Double-check the codes for typos before redeeming them, as Roblox codes are strictly case and space-sensitive.

Where to find new Godzilla x Kong Obby codes?

Follow the game's official X handle or monitor the description to find new codes. You can also keep an eye on our active codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby, as the list will get updated whenever new codes are out.

FAQs on Godzilla x Kong Obby codes

What are the latest codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby?

BabyKong, Obby, and Godzilla are the three latest codes in Godzilla x Kong Obby.

What is the price of the Godzilla Tail UGC?

You can purchase the Godzilla Tail UGC for 990 Orbs in Godzilla x Kong Obby.

Are the codes useful in Godzilla x Kong Obby?

Without a doubt, all the codes are very beneficial, especially to newbies, as they can play for a bit and redeem their favorite UGC within hours of playing.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes