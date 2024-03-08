Airplane Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Airplane Simulator Codes can be redeemed for free rewards that will give the players a headstart in the game. They can choose to be a passenger or a pilot and explore more airports and other locations to record the highest income and higher level on the scoreboard. The codes make the whole experience more appealing as they can start by handling better aircraft and truly enjoy the flying experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Airplane Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Airplane Simulator are issued.

All Airplane Simulator codes [Active]

More cash means better items (Image via Roblox)

These codes have been verified and are ready to be redeemed immediately. However, they may expire without prior announcement at any point in time. Players can redeem now and use the rewards later, as they will be saved forever in the gaming account.

List of active codes in Anime Star Simulator Codes Rewards AS2 Redeem for 70,000 Cash B1 Redeem for 50k Cash EASTER Redeem for 50k Cash LIVERY Redeem for 50k Cash VULCAN Redeem for 50k Cash XMAS Redeem for 50k Cash YF23 Redeem for 50k Cash

Inactive Airplane Simulator codes

Players can check this list to avoid old codes to avoid wasting time. The list keeps updating as new codes are being released.

List of inactive codes in Anime Star Simulator Codes Rewards 100M Redeem for 100k Cash 1YEAR Redeem for 45k Cash 200KMEMBERS Redeem for 45k Cash 300K Redeem for 55k Cash 5000LIKES Redeem for 20K Cash 500K Redeem for 50k Cash 50MIL Redeem for 45k Cash 6thGEN Redeem for 50k Cash AF1 Redeem for 30k Cash AIRLINES Redeem for 50k Cash ANGEL Redeem for 20K Cash CHINOOK Redeem for 50k Cash COLORS Redeem for 50k Cash CONTRACT Redeem for 50k Cash DELTA Redeem for 50k Cash FALCON Redeem for 30k Cash FestiveFrenzy Redeem for 50k Cash HALLOW Redeem for 25k Cash LIKES10K Redeem for 15K Cash LIKES1500 Redeem for 20K Cash LIKES15K Redeem for Cash LIKES20K Redeem for 20K Cash MILITARY Redeem for 20K Cash NEWYEAR Redeem for 30k Cash RACE Redeem for 40k Cash RELEASE Redeem for 20K Cash RESCUE Redeem for Cash SKYFIGHTERS Redeem for 55k Cash SPACE Redeem for 50k Cash STUNTS Redeem for 20k Cash UPDATE5 Redeem for 20k Cash USA Redeem for 40k Cash

How to redeem Airplane Simulator codes?

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

Players can follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Start the game and wait for it to load. Once the game starts, click on the plat option to proceed. On the game's main page, click on the icon with the gear symbol on the bottom left-hand side of the game. Enter the code in the visible tab and hit enter. This marks the end of the process.

Why are Airplane Simulator codes important?

The codes offer only a single type of reward, which is in-game cash. All the codes together provide 370,000 worth of in-game cash. This much cash will make any player extremely rich in the simulation game.

Airplane Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Every code in the game is case-sensitive; therefore, it must be entered as it appears. Also, all the symbols, like the exclamation mark, dollar sign, etc., must not be ignored as they are also a part of the code. Hence, copy-pasting remains the best method of entering the codes for redemption.

Where to find new codes in Airplane Simulator?

The official X.com page (Image via Roblox)

The players can join the game's official Roblox group called Fat Whale Studio. Here, the creators of the game post codes related information and other related products and features.

They also post the next codes on the game's home page on the Roblox website. People who have used Twitter in the past can follow @AirplaneSim on X.com for the latest codes and game updates.

Finally, players accustomed to Discord can join their private server and find exclusive codes and other game updates.

FAQs on Airplane Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem the Airplane Simulator codes?

The codes can be redeemed only once in the game. If players try to redeem it again, they will see an error message.

Are the Airplane Simulator codes only meant for the new players?

The codes are meant for all players. While the codes provide a headstart to novice players, even the veterans can use the codes for bonuses.

When are the next Airplane Simulator codes coming?

Usually, new codes are posted every time a new feature is launched. Sometimes, they offer a few codes as compensation for lost time when downtime occurs. The most common are the codes published during an event.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes