Legend of Immortals Codes (March 2024)

Legend of Immortals codes are the best way to receive gems and gold in the Roblox action RPG experience. The latter can be exchanged for items and resources, whereas the former can be used to get rare weapons and equipment. Having access to uncommon loot early on can give newcomers a major leg up.

opentest and OPEN8Ktest_686 are the best ways to receive gems and gold. This article lists every such code and provides a thorough guide on using them.

Active Legend of Immortals codes

Active codes for Legend of Immortals (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes for Legend of Immortals that can be redeemed for freebies. Each of them may expire without any prior warning. Players are suggested to redeem them before this happens to avoid losing rewards.

List of Legend of Immortals active codes Code Rewards OPENbeta_15Kthx 100 Gems OPEN8Ktest_686 100 Gems opentest 10,000 Gold openbeta_2K666 100 Gems openBETA_4K868 100 Gems

Inactive Legend of Immortals codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Legend of Immortals, something that will change in the future when the active ones expire. When that happens, the developers will replace them with new codes that offer similar rewards.

Thus, you won’t have to think about missing out on rewards because of inactive codes.

How to redeem active Legend of Immortals codes

How to redeem codes for Legend of Immortal (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem active codes in Legend of Immortals within seconds of loading into the game:

Start Legend of Immortals on Roblox.

Use the Wish button to access the Wish screen.

Click the Gift Code option to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Exchange to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Legend of Immortals codes are alphanumeric and use special characters, making it quite easy to mistype them. Typos causing errors can quickly become frustrating when you're trying to redeem multiple codes at once, which is why it’s better to copy-paste them. Not only does this method ensure full accuracy in submitting them, but it is also faster.

Legend of Immortals codes and their importance

Codes for Legend of Immortals and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Players who need gold or gems can use codes in Legend of Immortals to receive a decent amount of either currency. Newcomers can benefit from these freebies, in particular, as the rewards can be difficult to come by early on.

Combined with their highly accessible nature and a complete lack of redemption prerequisites, codes can be a game-changer for every player.

Legend of Immortals code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Legend of Immortals (Image via Roblox)

Mistyped codes make a “Code does not exist” error message appear in Legend of Immortals. Despite being in the beta phase of development, the game does not have any server-side issues that prevent its code system from working. If you encounter an error while trying to redeem a code, restart the game to resolve it.

Where to find new Legend of Immortals codes

The official Legend of Immortals Discord server posts new codes, along with news and updates on the game. Alternatively, you can rely on this article's active table to stay up to speed with the latest codes.

FAQs on Legend of Immortals codes

What are the best codes for Legend of Immortals?

The best codes to get gold and gems in Legend of Immortals are opentest and OPENbeta_15Kthx, respectively.

When are new codes added to Legend of Immortals?

New codes are added to Legend of Immortals during major game updates and milestones.

How many gems can I receive by redeeming every code in Legend of Immortals?

You can receive up to 400 gems by redeeming every code in Legend of Immortals.

