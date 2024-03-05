Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (March 2024)

  • home icon
Redeem codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator
Weapon Fighting Simulator codes allow you to receive various boosts and in-game items that help you unlock new weapons and tackle strong foes. With over a hundred codes available to be redeemed, these rewards can quickly stack up and give you the push needed to conquer enemies with ease.

Codes, like wfs2nd and halloween, are particularly helpful, giving multiple types of rewards in a single, convenient package. This article lists every code for Weapon Fighting Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

Active codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator
The following codes are confirmed to be working for Weapon Fighting Simulator. Note that, like all Roblox codes, they have an unspecified expiration date, which may result in them becoming inactive unexpectedly.

Consider redeeming them quickly to avoid such a situation.

List of Weapon Fighting Simulator active codes

Code

Rewards

bay

Spell Drop Boost and Spirit Stone Boost

stormwolf

Qi, Lucky boost and Super Lucky Boost

anniv

Lucky boost and 1 Super Lucky Boost

sea

Qi boost and DMG boost

wfs2nd

1,000 Limited Token, Two Multi Open Boost, Two Super Lucky Boost, Two Super DMG Boost, Two Super Stone Boost, Two Super Qi Boost, Two Super Spell Drop Boost

swordfish

100k Qi, Multi Open Boost, Super Lucky Boost, Super Spell Drop Boost

hacker

Spell Drop boost and Spirit stone boost

ski

Qi boost and Spirit Stone Boost

newgears

Lucky boost and Spirit stone boost

victory

Qi boost and DMG boost

cool

Qi boost, Spirit stone boost, Spell Drop boost, Lucky boost, 100 Banshee tickets

street

Qi boost, Spirit Stone Boost

latte

100 QI and 3 Boosts

halloween

100 Pumpkin candy, Two Halloween boss keys, 100 limited tokens

valley

Qi boost, DMG boost

weaponfighting

DMG boost

welcome

Spirit Stone Boost

goodluck

Lucky Boost

ghost

Spell Drop Boost and Spirit Stone Boost

spellset

Spell Drop Boost and Spirit Stone Boost

b(and)ridge

Boosts

lightning

Boosts

moon

1x Qi Boost and 1x Spirit Stone Boost

monkeyking

All boosts

flying

All boosts

qixi

All boosts

freeugc

All boosts

sharkie

All boosts

jet

All boosts

tv

All boosts

qinglong

All boosts

jack

All boosts

ugc

All boosts

Skibi

All boosts

peach

All boosts

scorpion

All boosts

mechwheel

All boosts

transformers

All boosts

ring

All boosts

carnation

All boosts

holo

All boosts

mayday

All boosts

gearpacks

All boosts

map35

All boosts

ascend

All boosts

easter

All boosts

map34

All boosts

necklace

All boosts

spell

All boosts

map33

All boosts

fastmode

All boosts

arena

All boosts

map32

All boosts

reforge

All boosts

geartrading

All boosts

like375

All boosts

map31

All boosts

oneyear

All boosts

gear

All boosts

map30

20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and x2 Qi

xmas

All boosts

map29

All boosts

sonic

All boosts

clever

All boosts

serverboss2

All boosts

map27

All boosts

serverboss

All boosts

map26

All boosts

candy3

All boosts

candy2

All boosts

candy

All boosts

map25

All boosts

newpet

All boosts

like350

All boosts

map24

All boosts for 30 minutes

town

All boosts for one hour

map23

All boosts

hardtrail

All boosts

map22

All boosts

visits250m

All boosts

newbuff

Boss Key and Boosts

map21

Qi Boost and several other Boosts

l325k

Luck Boost

popsicle

Damage Boost

map20

Boosts

timetrial

Boosts

map19

Boosts

skin

Boosts

lk300k

Boosts

map18

Boosts

batoidea

Boosts

map17

Boosts

likes275k

Boosts

fighting

Boosts

RAMPHobbies

Boosts

Worrybear

Boosts

Sub2RoboSlothGaming

Boosts

Carbon

Boosts

sisterguard

Boosts

Skull

Boosts

funrix

Boosts

Kingkade

Boosts

CodeNex

Boosts

JazonGaming

Boosts

WFS

Boosts

hardmode

Boosts

defense

2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

happyday

Qi Boost

Inactive Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

This section contains the codes that no longer work in Weapon Fighting Simulator. While the rewards tied to them are lost permanently, there are plenty of codes available for the game otherwise.

You are bound to find another code that offers similar rewards, even without considering the fact that the developers replace them regularly. So, you don’t have to worry about missing out on rewards when a code or two expire without being redeemed.

List of Weapon Fighting Simulator inactive codes

Code

Rewards

banshies

Boosts

map16

Boosts

map15

Boosts

sword

Boosts

tradespar

Boosts

spellroll

Boosts

map14

Boosts

likes_225K

Boosts

How to redeem active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator
Weapon Fighting Simulator has a fairly simple code redemption system, which can be used by following the steps listed below:

  • Launch Weapon Fighting Simulator on Roblox.
  • Use the Settings icon to open the Settings menu.
  • Enter an active code in the code redemption box at the bottom of the Settings Menu.
  • Press the arrow next to the box to receive your rewards.
  • Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Combined with the fact that Weapon Fighting Simulator incorporates special characters in some of its codes, typing them can quickly become a hassle.

So, it’s advised to use the copy-paste method instead to avoid errors while redeeming the long list of codes. Additionally, you will be redeeming them at a faster pace, particularly when compared to manually typing each of them.

Weapon Fighting Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator and their importance
Codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator can be used to receive various types of boosts and resources, such as Qi and Tokens. Boosts can be the push a player needs to overcome a strong enemy or receive items at a higher rate. Qi and Tokens can be used to strengthen their avatar, making them highly useful.

Weapon Fighting Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator
Weapon Fighting Simulator returns an error message when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. As of this writing, gamers have yet to report any server-related issues that interfere with the code system. Should you find such an error, you may reboot the Roblox Player app and redeem the code again to try and resolve the problem.

Where to find new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

New codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator can be found on the official Lightning Dragon Studio YouTube channel and Discord Server. You can also rely on this page for the latest updates to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator can be used to receive various boosts, Tokens, Qi, and more rewards.

When are new codes released for Weapon Fighting Simulator?

New codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator are released during holidays, major game updates, and events.

What are the latest codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator?

The codes bay, stormwolf, and anniv are the latest additions to the Weapon Fighting Simulator code list.

