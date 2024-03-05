Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Weapon Fighting Simulator codes allow you to receive various boosts and in-game items that help you unlock new weapons and tackle strong foes. With over a hundred codes available to be redeemed, these rewards can quickly stack up and give you the push needed to conquer enemies with ease.

Codes, like wfs2nd and halloween, are particularly helpful, giving multiple types of rewards in a single, convenient package. This article lists every code for Weapon Fighting Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

Active codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to be working for Weapon Fighting Simulator. Note that, like all Roblox codes, they have an unspecified expiration date, which may result in them becoming inactive unexpectedly.

Consider redeeming them quickly to avoid such a situation.

List of Weapon Fighting Simulator active codes Code Rewards bay Spell Drop Boost and Spirit Stone Boost stormwolf Qi, Lucky boost and Super Lucky Boost anniv Lucky boost and 1 Super Lucky Boost sea Qi boost and DMG boost wfs2nd 1,000 Limited Token, Two Multi Open Boost, Two Super Lucky Boost, Two Super DMG Boost, Two Super Stone Boost, Two Super Qi Boost, Two Super Spell Drop Boost swordfish 100k Qi, Multi Open Boost, Super Lucky Boost, Super Spell Drop Boost hacker Spell Drop boost and Spirit stone boost ski Qi boost and Spirit Stone Boost newgears Lucky boost and Spirit stone boost victory Qi boost and DMG boost cool Qi boost, Spirit stone boost, Spell Drop boost, Lucky boost, 100 Banshee tickets street Qi boost, Spirit Stone Boost latte 100 QI and 3 Boosts halloween 100 Pumpkin candy, Two Halloween boss keys, 100 limited tokens valley Qi boost, DMG boost weaponfighting DMG boost welcome Spirit Stone Boost goodluck Lucky Boost ghost Spell Drop Boost and Spirit Stone Boost spellset Spell Drop Boost and Spirit Stone Boost b(and)ridge Boosts lightning Boosts moon 1x Qi Boost and 1x Spirit Stone Boost monkeyking All boosts flying All boosts qixi All boosts freeugc All boosts sharkie All boosts jet All boosts tv All boosts qinglong All boosts jack All boosts ugc All boosts Skibi All boosts peach All boosts scorpion All boosts mechwheel All boosts transformers All boosts ring All boosts carnation All boosts holo All boosts mayday All boosts gearpacks All boosts map35 All boosts ascend All boosts easter All boosts map34 All boosts necklace All boosts spell All boosts map33 All boosts fastmode All boosts arena All boosts map32 All boosts reforge All boosts geartrading All boosts like375 All boosts map31 All boosts oneyear All boosts gear All boosts map30 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and x2 Qi xmas All boosts map29 All boosts sonic All boosts clever All boosts serverboss2 All boosts map27 All boosts serverboss All boosts map26 All boosts candy3 All boosts candy2 All boosts halloween All boosts jack All boosts candy All boosts map25 All boosts newpet All boosts like350 All boosts map24 All boosts for 30 minutes town All boosts for one hour map23 All boosts hardtrail All boosts map22 All boosts visits250m All boosts newbuff Boss Key and Boosts map21 Qi Boost and several other Boosts l325k Luck Boost popsicle Damage Boost map20 Boosts timetrial Boosts map19 Boosts skin Boosts lk300k Boosts map18 Boosts batoidea Boosts map17 Boosts likes275k Boosts fighting Boosts RAMPHobbies Boosts Worrybear Boosts Sub2RoboSlothGaming Boosts Carbon Boosts sisterguard Boosts Skull Boosts funrix Boosts Kingkade Boosts CodeNex Boosts JazonGaming Boosts WFS Boosts hardmode Boosts defense 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost welcome Spirit Stone Boost weaponfighting Damage Boost happyday Qi Boost goodluck Lucky Boost

Inactive Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

This section contains the codes that no longer work in Weapon Fighting Simulator. While the rewards tied to them are lost permanently, there are plenty of codes available for the game otherwise.

You are bound to find another code that offers similar rewards, even without considering the fact that the developers replace them regularly. So, you don’t have to worry about missing out on rewards when a code or two expire without being redeemed.

List of Weapon Fighting Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards banshies Boosts map16 Boosts map15 Boosts sword Boosts tradespar Boosts spellroll Boosts map14 Boosts likes_225K Boosts

How to redeem active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Weapon Fighting Simulator has a fairly simple code redemption system, which can be used by following the steps listed below:

Launch Weapon Fighting Simulator on Roblox.

Use the Settings icon to open the Settings menu.

Enter an active code in the code redemption box at the bottom of the Settings Menu.

Press the arrow next to the box to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Combined with the fact that Weapon Fighting Simulator incorporates special characters in some of its codes, typing them can quickly become a hassle.

So, it’s advised to use the copy-paste method instead to avoid errors while redeeming the long list of codes. Additionally, you will be redeeming them at a faster pace, particularly when compared to manually typing each of them.

Weapon Fighting Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator can be used to receive various types of boosts and resources, such as Qi and Tokens. Boosts can be the push a player needs to overcome a strong enemy or receive items at a higher rate. Qi and Tokens can be used to strengthen their avatar, making them highly useful.

Weapon Fighting Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Weapon Fighting Simulator returns an error message when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. As of this writing, gamers have yet to report any server-related issues that interfere with the code system. Should you find such an error, you may reboot the Roblox Player app and redeem the code again to try and resolve the problem.

Where to find new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

New codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator can be found on the official Lightning Dragon Studio YouTube channel and Discord Server. You can also rely on this page for the latest updates to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator can be used to receive various boosts, Tokens, Qi, and more rewards.

When are new codes released for Weapon Fighting Simulator?

New codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator are released during holidays, major game updates, and events.

What are the latest codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator?

The codes bay, stormwolf, and anniv are the latest additions to the Weapon Fighting Simulator code list.

