  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • SCP Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)

SCP Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Mar 02, 2024 19:02 GMT
Redeem codes for SCP Tower Defense
Redeem codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

SCP Tower Defense codes can be used to receive coins, gems, and tokens, which will assist you in your tower-defending efforts. With hundreds of each available, they can turn the tides in your favor, helping you get easy wins. They don’t have a level or account requirement, making them accessible to everyone.

The newest codes for the experience, dragon and ThanksFor55M, are particularly valuable for all players. This article lists all such codes for SCP Tower Defense while providing a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in SCP Tower Defense. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for SCP Tower Defense are issued.

Active SCP Tower Defense codes

Active codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of active codes for SCP Tower Defense confirmed to be working. Remember, these codes have an undefined expiry date, which can lead to situations where they expire without any warning. So redeem them as soon as possible.

List of SCP Tower Defense active codes

Code

Rewards

dragon

Coins, gems, tokens

witch

Coins, gems, tokens

xmas2023

Coins, gems, tokens

winter2023

Coins, gems, tokens

ThanksFor55M

Coins, gems, tokens

core

Coins

balance

Coins, gems, tokens

professor

Coins

ThanksFor30M

1,000 Coins

Doctor

Freebies

NewJourney

500 Coins

Inactive SCP Tower Defense codes

The codes listed in the following table don’t work for SCP Tower Defense anymore. While they have become inactive, the developer has replaced them with new ones that offer similar rewards, if not outright better ones.

If you missed a code from the ones listed below, you will likely find a suitable replacement in the active codes table.

List of SCP Tower Defense inactive codes

Code

Rewards

chains

Tokens

dboi

1,000 Coins

scarlet

Coins, gems, tokens

uiu

Coins

ThanksFor20M

2,500 Coins

rabbit

Coins, gems, tokens

flames

Coins, gems, tokens

xmas2022

Coins, gems, tokens

antikill

1,000 Coins

council

500 Coins, 50 Gems

unknown

Coins and tokens

divine

Freebies

lily

Freebies

right hand

Freebies

library

Freebies

balefire

Freebies

badges

Freebies

skins

Freebies

evolution

Freebies

maz hatter

Freebies

ThanksFor10M

Freebies

shy guy

Freebies

Lake Blood

Freebies

Red Lake

Freebies

Gadgets

300 Coins, 30 Gems

ABLE

100 Coins

ThanksFor3M

533 Coins, 30 Gems

RobloxReturns

300 Coins

XKClass

800 Coins

How to redeem active SCP Tower Defense codes

How to redeem codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow these steps to redeem SCP Tower Defense codes:

  • Launch SCP Tower Defense on Roblox.
  • Use the Logs button on the left to open the game update logs.
  • Choose the “codes” button on the top left to access the code page.
  • Enter a working code in the text box and press Send to receive your rewards.
  • Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are quite strict about their case sensitivity and use of special characters. Since the codes for SCP Tower Defense contain both, it is recommended to use the copy-paste method rather than manually entering them.

SCP Tower Defense codes and their importance

Codes for SCP Tower Defense and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for SCP Tower Defense and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Players use the codes for SCP Tower Defense to obtain coins, tokens, gems, and other useful in-game resources. Coins and gems can be exchanged in the in-game shop for weapons and gear to help you defend your home base.

Each reward type can be instrumental in your efforts to keep your base safe from challenging foes, making it highly valuable for every player.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

SCP Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for SCP Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

SCP Tower Defense shows a "Code is invalid" message when an inactive or expired code is entered. Currently, the Roblox experience has not shown any server-related issues that may prevent or disrupt the code redemption system.

If you find something similar, consider restarting the Roblox Player app to resolve the issue.

Where to find new SCP Tower Defense codes

New codes for SCP Tower Defense can be found on the Twitter handle and Discord server of Mashiusam, the game developer.

Consider bookmarking this page as well for easy access to its active codes table. It will be updated when new codes are released for the Roblox experience.

FAQs on SCP Tower Defense codes

What are the different reward types obtainable through codes for SCP Tower Defense?

You can receive coins, gems, and tokens by redeeming codes in SCP Tower Defense.

What are the newest codes for SCP Tower Defense?

The codes dragon and ThanksFor55M are two of the newest additions to SCP Tower Defense.

When are new codes added to SCP Tower Defense?

New codes are added to SCP Tower Defense during holidays, major game updates, and events.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?