SCP Tower Defense Codes (March 2024)

SCP Tower Defense codes can be used to receive coins, gems, and tokens, which will assist you in your tower-defending efforts. With hundreds of each available, they can turn the tides in your favor, helping you get easy wins. They don’t have a level or account requirement, making them accessible to everyone.

The newest codes for the experience, dragon and ThanksFor55M, are particularly valuable for all players. This article lists all such codes for SCP Tower Defense while providing a guide on using them.

Active SCP Tower Defense codes

Here’s a complete list of active codes for SCP Tower Defense confirmed to be working. Remember, these codes have an undefined expiry date, which can lead to situations where they expire without any warning. So redeem them as soon as possible.

List of SCP Tower Defense active codes Code Rewards dragon Coins, gems, tokens witch Coins, gems, tokens xmas2023 Coins, gems, tokens winter2023 Coins, gems, tokens ThanksFor55M Coins, gems, tokens core Coins balance Coins, gems, tokens professor Coins ThanksFor30M 1,000 Coins Doctor Freebies NewJourney 500 Coins

Inactive SCP Tower Defense codes

The codes listed in the following table don’t work for SCP Tower Defense anymore. While they have become inactive, the developer has replaced them with new ones that offer similar rewards, if not outright better ones.

If you missed a code from the ones listed below, you will likely find a suitable replacement in the active codes table.

List of SCP Tower Defense inactive codes Code Rewards chains Tokens dboi 1,000 Coins scarlet Coins, gems, tokens uiu Coins ThanksFor20M 2,500 Coins rabbit Coins, gems, tokens flames Coins, gems, tokens xmas2022 Coins, gems, tokens antikill 1,000 Coins council 500 Coins, 50 Gems unknown Coins and tokens divine Freebies lily Freebies right hand Freebies library Freebies balefire Freebies badges Freebies skins Freebies evolution Freebies maz hatter Freebies ThanksFor10M Freebies shy guy Freebies Lake Blood Freebies Red Lake Freebies Gadgets 300 Coins, 30 Gems ABLE 100 Coins ThanksFor3M 533 Coins, 30 Gems RobloxReturns 300 Coins XKClass 800 Coins

How to redeem active SCP Tower Defense codes

Follow these steps to redeem SCP Tower Defense codes:

Launch SCP Tower Defense on Roblox.

Use the Logs button on the left to open the game update logs.

Choose the “codes” button on the top left to access the code page.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Send to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are quite strict about their case sensitivity and use of special characters. Since the codes for SCP Tower Defense contain both, it is recommended to use the copy-paste method rather than manually entering them.

SCP Tower Defense codes and their importance

Players use the codes for SCP Tower Defense to obtain coins, tokens, gems, and other useful in-game resources. Coins and gems can be exchanged in the in-game shop for weapons and gear to help you defend your home base.

Each reward type can be instrumental in your efforts to keep your base safe from challenging foes, making it highly valuable for every player.

SCP Tower Defense code troubleshooting [How to fix]

SCP Tower Defense shows a "Code is invalid" message when an inactive or expired code is entered. Currently, the Roblox experience has not shown any server-related issues that may prevent or disrupt the code redemption system.

If you find something similar, consider restarting the Roblox Player app to resolve the issue.

Where to find new SCP Tower Defense codes

New codes for SCP Tower Defense can be found on the Twitter handle and Discord server of Mashiusam, the game developer.

Consider bookmarking this page as well for easy access to its active codes table. It will be updated when new codes are released for the Roblox experience.

FAQs on SCP Tower Defense codes

What are the different reward types obtainable through codes for SCP Tower Defense?

You can receive coins, gems, and tokens by redeeming codes in SCP Tower Defense.

What are the newest codes for SCP Tower Defense?

The codes dragon and ThanksFor55M are two of the newest additions to SCP Tower Defense.

When are new codes added to SCP Tower Defense?

New codes are added to SCP Tower Defense during holidays, major game updates, and events.

