  • Untitled Attack on Titan codes (March 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 06, 2024 04:51 GMT
Get more gold and other rewards through free codes in the game (Image via Roblox)
Untitled Attack on Titan codes are here for you to get your latest free rewards in the game. You can now use the free resources to get the perfect gear for your avatar and conquer more land by defeating Titans, the game's protagonists.

This article has the latest active codes and a few that have been around for a while. This is your chance to redeem them while they're still valid.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Untitled Attack on Titan. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Untitled Attack on Titan are issued.

All Untitled Attack on Titan codes [Active]

You can get a headstart in the game with these rewards (Image via Roblox)
These Untitled Attack on Titan codes have been verified to work. You can also confirm this by looking at your resources count, which would show a higher value after you've redeemed one of these codes.

List of active codes in Anime Star Simulator
CodesRewards
290kLikesCodeRedeem code for Gold
300kLikesCodeRedeem code for 2,500 Gold
Apology4TheBugs!Redeem code for 20 Forge Tokens
EnjoyFireworks!Redeem code for 2,500 Cash
Forge!Redeem code for 5,000 Gold
MerryNewYearRedeem code for 5,000 Gold
MerryXmazzzRedeem code for 50 Cookies
questsFixed!Redeem code for 2,400 Gold
rogueissorryforbug!Redeem code for 5 Forge Tokens
Sorry4DelayingTheUPDRedeem code for 5,000 Gold
UAOT4everRedeem code for 5,000 Gold

Inactive Untitled Attack on Titan codes

If you see a code here in the list, then they have expired and will never be back in use. Almost all Roblox creators post new codes based on the latest updates, offers, or events. You can save time by skipping the codes below.

List of inactive codes in Anime Star Simulator
CodesRewards
20MvisitsRedeem code for free Gold
230kLikesCodeRedeem for 5k Cash
240kLikesCodeRedeem for 5k Cash
245kLikesCodeRedeem for 5k Cash
250kLikesCodeRedeem for 5k Cash
255kLikesCodeRedeem code for 5000 Gold
260kLikesCodeRedeem code for 2750 Gold
265kLikesCodeRedeem code for 7,750 Gold
275kLikesCodeRedeem code for 5,000 Gold
285kLikesCodeRedeem code for 5,000 Gold
300KMembers!Redeem code for Gold
40KDiscord!Redeem code for Gold
48kLikesCodeRedeem code for free Gold
50kLikesCodeRedeem code for free Gold
53kLikesCodeRedeem code for free Gold
550KFavs2Redeem code for 2,500 Gold
56kLikesCodeRedeem code for 1,000 Gold
58kLikesCodeRedeem code for 1,000 Gold
60kLikesCodeRedeem code for 1,000 Gold
63kLikesCodeRedeem code for 1,000 Gold
65kLikesCodeRedeem code for 1,000 Gold
70kLikesCodeRedeem for 1K Gold
90kLikesCodeRedeem for 1,000 Gold
BeastUpdateRedeem for 5000 Gold
ClansAdded!Redeem code for 2,500 Gold
ColossalRedeem for 5k Cash
CurseBroken!Redeem code for Gold
Easter2023!Redeem for 2k Cash
FollowMidAndHeadlessOnX!Redeem code for Gold
FollowMideviorOnX!Redeem code for 5,000 Gold
HappyWeekend1Redeem code for 7,500 Gold
MiniUpdate1.5!Redeem for 5k Cash
NewMission!Redeem code for free Gold
SnowyDayzzzz!Redeem code for Gold
Sorry4Delay2Redeem code for 2,500 Gold
SorryForShutdownRedeem code for 7.75k Gold
SrryForDelay!Redeem code for 2,500 Gold
ThankYou4AnotherYear!Redeem code for Gold
ThankYou4Playing2Day!Redeem code for Gold
Unexpected!Redeem code for Gold
UpdateSoon!Redeem for 5k Cash
UpdSoon!Redeem for 5k Cash
WavesUpdateRedeem for free rewards

How to redeem Untitled Attack on Titan codes

It&#039;s very easy to redeem codes in the game (Image via Roblox)
Follow these easy steps to redeem these free Untitled Attack on Titan codes:

  1. Start the game and click on the play button.
  2. Next, click the M key for the menu. Select the Extras option.
  3. You'll see the Codes button. Click on it to see the text box.
  4. Copy and paste the code in the second box that says '[Enter code].'
  5. Click on the white button above it to complete the redemption process.

Why are Untitled Attack on Titan codes important?

Untitled Attack on Titan codes are very important since they can grant a lot of rewards, such as Gold, Cash, Cookies, and Forge Tokens. With the help of these priceless resources, players can obtain the tools and skills they need to survive the unrelenting Titan assault. It is essential to secure these codes if you want to increase your chances of achieving victory in the game's merciless raids as the fight against Titans escalates.

Untitled Attack on Titan code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Check the error message to troubleshoot (Image via Roblox)
The game shows an appropriate error, and you will be able to understand what went wrong with the redemption process. If a code is invalid, make sure that you have entered the code exactly as they appear. The codes in this game are particularly difficult as some codes have exclamation marks that are a part of the code as well.

If an Attack on Titan code has expired, then there is nothing that can be done. You must check and redeem active codes only.

Where to find new Untitled Attack on Titan codes?

Join the game&#039;s online communities (Image via Roblox)
The Attack on Titan codes are available on the game's home page on the Roblox website or the desktop app. Players can also follow the developers on X to get exclusive codes.

Discord folks can join the game's private server and find codes there as well, along with the latest updates.

FAQs on Attack on Titan codes

How many times can you redeem the Attack on Titan codes?

These codes are meant to be redeemed only once. If redeemed again, you will see an error.

When do the Attack on Titan codes expire?

The codes do not come with an expiry date. All Roblox developers choose not to post this information, so they may be rendered invalid at any point in time.

When are the next Attack on Titan codes coming?

This information is not available as the developers haven't posted any updates regarding this.

