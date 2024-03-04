Shuudan codes (March 2024)

  • home icon
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Mar 04, 2024 13:37 GMT
Shuudan latest codes
Robloxians can use Shuudan codes to get free in-game materials. This Roblox game is based on the popular anime and manga series Blue Lock and its characters. Beginners might find it challenging to progress through the game due to limited resources, but they can redeem codes to obtain valuable items like Cash, Spins, Boosts, and more for free.

Continue reading to find the latest codes in Shuudan and instructions on how to redeem them with ease.

All Shuudan codes [Active]

These are the codes that currently work in Roblox Shuudan. Be sure to redeem them as soon as possible so as not to miss out on freebies. Bookmark this page to catch wind of the latest codes whenever they're released.

List of Shuudan Active Codes
emyiscool!Redeem for $1 Cash (New)
KokoisthebestMod!Redeem for 5 Skill Points
We love we live we lie!Redeem for 2 EXP for 1 hour
Yukiontop!Redeem for 5 Personality Spins
Bagthenonispecspins!Redeem for 3 Specialties
I just be coolin brah idc bout nun!Redeem for 7k Cash
BalanceIsTheBest!Redeem for a Skills Reset
WAVED PEOPLE STAND UP!Redeem for 50k Cash
PINK TAPE!Redeem for 5 Spec Spins and 5k Cash
22K LIKES!Redeem for 2 Spec/10 Personality
ON EST ENSEMBLE!Redeem for Skill Tree Reset
EXP CODE!Redeem for a 2x EXP Multiplier
welp it got fixed!Redeem for 10 Skill Points
Seraph's GiftRedeem for Skill Points Reset
Skillpoint Reset!Redeem for 15 Skill Points
UPDATE 3 PART 1 / 3!Redeem for 5k Cash
GET YAKUZA BEHIND BARS!Redeem for 20 Skill Points
WE BACK BABY!Redeem for 50 Hair/Eye Spins
21K LIKES!Redeem for 5 Specialities and 15 Personality Spins

Inactive Shuudan codes in Roblox

Following are the inactive codes for Shuudan as of now. If Robloxians try to redeem a code from the list below, an error message will be displayed on their game screens. If a code that is currently active fails to provide rewards, then it will be added to this list.

List of Shuudan Inactive Codes
4 More Days!Redeem for 16 Specialty Spins
Update 2.25 Cash!Redeem for 4999 Cash
2.7k Followers.Redeem for Skin Color Reset, 5 Personality Spins, and 5 Skill Points
1.5k FollowersRedeem for 3 Free Skill Points, 1k Cash, and 5 Personality Spins
800 Followers TwitterRedeem for 5 Specialty Spins
15k likes!Redeem for 1 Personality Spin, 3k Cash, and 1 Specialty Spin
12k likes, cry bout exp!Redeem for 5 Personality Spins, 3k Cash, and 1 Specialty Spin
5 Skill PointsRedeem for five Skill Points
Shuudan Took Too Long To OpenRedeem for 1k Cash
7k LikesRedeem for 10 Personality Spins
9k LikesRedeem for one Specialty Spin
Seraphim Sucks!Redeem for 10 Eye Spins
Skills Reset!Redeem resets your skill tree and refunds it
SHUUDAN IS BACK FROM THE GRAVE!Redeem for $3000 Cash
HappyNewYears!Redeem for a free reward
NB3ISREAL!!!Redeem for a free reward
POPSRETURNSRedeem for a free reward
JOSEISANTONRedeem for a free reward
FIXEDGOALKEEPERRedeem for a free reward

How to redeem Shuudan codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Shuudan:

  • Launch Shuudan and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Shop button on the right side of your screen.
  • Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Codes text box.
  • Activate the code by pressing the Finished button, and enjoy your free reward.

Shuudan Codes and their importance

Robloxians can use promo codes for Roblox Shuudan to get free Cash, Boosts, and other rewards such as Skill Points and Spins, which will help improve skills and become a top soccer player in the game.

Cash is a currency that you can use to buy and improve items for your character in the game. Shuudan codes are useful for beginners because they give rewards that can boost the stats and equipment, helping climb the leaderboards.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Shuudan code troubleshooting [How to fix]

There are no known problems with the servers in Shuudan that may affect the redemption process. However, if you enter an incorrect or inactive code, you will receive an error message that says the Code does not exist.

To avoid this issue, check each code before you tap the Redeem button. Alternatively, copy codes and paste them into the relevant text box to avoid errors.

Where to find the latest Shuudan Codes

To keep track of updates, follow the game on social media platforms like X and Discord, join its official Roblox group, subscribe to its YouTube channel, and bookmark this page.

FAQs on Shuudan Codes

What is the latest code for Shuudan?

The code emyiscool! is the latest active code in Shuudan. Players can redeem it for $1 Cash.

Are codes for Shuudan useful?

Redeeming codes in Shuudan allows you to get Cash, Boosts, Skill Points, and various other items without having to grind or spend Robux.

When do fresh codes for Shuudan release?

New codes for Shuudan are often released during major holidays, times when the game gets an update, and when certain milestones are achieved.

