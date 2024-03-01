Baby Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Baby Simulator codes can be a great way to make strides in the primary objective of this Roblox experience. With gems, coins, happiness, tokens, and more up for grabs, they can be the push you need to secure the top spot on the leaderboard.

Use codes like YAY to receive thousands of Happiness, among other freebies. In this article, you will find all the active codes for Baby Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Active Baby Simulator codes

Active codes for Baby Simulator (Image via Roblox)

This section contains all the active codes that can be redeemed for rewards in Baby Simulator. Note that they can expire at any time, which is why it’s best to redeem them before they become inactive.

List of Baby Simulator active codes Code Rewards PET 250 Gems GEMAZING 100 Gems RICHBABY 200 Gems MARSBABY 200 Happiness 5MVISITS 200 Happiness ZZZ 200 Coins MAMMA 100 Happiness BLASTOFF 25 Orange tokens LAUNCH 50 Coins TOKENS 50 Orange tokens YUM 25 Peppermint HAPPYBABY 50 Happiness HAPPIERBABY 50 Happiness TWITTER1 50 Coins TWITTER2 100 Coins SECRETCODE 50 Happiness DADDA 100 Happiness GEM50 50 Gems WAAWAA 50 Gems MARS 10 Orange tokens SPACE 100 Coins UPDATE1 50 Coins UPDATE2 250 Coins CANDYLAND 10 Peppermint 10KFAVS 25 Gems 10MVISITS 100 Gems GEM20 20 Gems SNOWING 150 Snowflakes SNOW 50 Snowflakes XMAS 200 Snowflakes GEMS 250 Gems YAY 2,000 Happiness COINSBABY 500 Coins

Inactive Baby Simulator codes

Here are the codes for Baby Simulator that can no longer be used to receive rewards. The silver lining here is that they have already been replaced with new ones that offer similar freebies.

This is something that the developers will continue to do for the codes that become inactive, so you don’t have to worry about losing rewards.

List of Baby Simulator inactive codes Code Rewards GooGoo 200 Coins MAMA Increase size MAMAY 100 Coins DADDYFATTYZILLA Increase size imastupidchild Increase size minecraft Increase size

How to redeem active Baby Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Baby Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how to redeem active codes for Baby Simulator:

Launch Baby Simulator on Roblox.

Use the Codes icon on the left to open the code box.

Enter a working code and press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Repeat for all active codes.

Note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. It is advised to paste them directly from this list. This is a faster and more error-free way of redeeming codes in the game.

Baby Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Baby Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Baby Simulator are primarily used to receive various in-game items, boosts, and currencies. The type of reward with the most apparent benefit is size increase, which makes the player’s avatar larger. There are plenty of perks to benefit from, making them beneficial for nearly every player.

Baby Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Baby Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Baby Simulator displays an error when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. As of this writing, the game has yet to show signs of server-related issues that impact code redemption. Should you encounter something similar, rebooting Roblox should resolve it.

Where to find new Baby Simulator codes

You can find new codes for Baby Simulator on the official Roblox group and Discord server. Alternatively, you can rely on this page to stay updated with the latest additions to the game’s code list. The active codes table will be updated with every new code release.

FAQs on Baby Simulator codes

What are the different freebies obtainable using codes for Baby Simulator?

You can use codes for Baby Simulator to receive Coins, Gems, Snowflakes, Happiness, and more.

When will new codes be released for Baby Simulator?

New codes for Baby Simulator are released during major game updates and events.

How many Gems can I receive through codes in Baby Simulator?

You can receive more than 1045 Gems by redeeming codes in Baby Simulator.

