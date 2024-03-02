Custom PC Tycoon codes (March 2024)

Use Custom PC Tycoon codes to receive boosts, parts, cash, and other freebies. These rewards can be a great asset for newcomers and experienced players alike, giving them access to new parts and new ways to gather resources. Best of all, they don’t need to spend a single Robuk.

Codes like Lunar and downtime2024 are recommended for newer players, particularly for their high reward quality. This article lists every such code for Custom PC Tycoon while providing a brief guide for redemption.

Active Custom PC Tycoon codes

Here are the codes that you can use in Custom PC Tycoon to receive an abundance of rewards. Note that they have an unspecified built-in expiration date, which can lead to them becoming inactive without warning. We recommend using them quickly to avoid missing out on rewards.

List of Custom PC Tycoon active codes Code Rewards frontpage 5 minutes for all boosts 150klikes 5 minutes for all boosts viperclipz Freebies fallenworlds 5 minutes for all boosts downtime2024 30 minutes of all boosts 135kLikes 5 minutes of all boosts likeTheGame 5 minutes of all boosts 60m visits 10 minutes of all boosts GamerFleet 15k Cash FluffyBunny 1,500 Cash newyear2024 Freebies christmas2023 +5 minutes for all boosts GamingDan 2,000 Cash Chapter2 5,000 Cash 70K Likes Radon RT 6600 GTU Lunar 3000W Tiger PSU 7M Visits SP 5CE Motherboard 30K Likes 6Bit V0 CPU 5M visits 2x Fusion cooler

Inactive Custom PC Tycoon codes

The codes listed below can no longer be redeemed for rewards in Custom PC Tycoon. Having said that, the developers can replace any inactive code with active ones while maintaining the overall value of the rewards. So, if you missed any codes, you will find suitable replacements.

List of Custom PC Tycoon inactive codes Code Rewards Part1 5 minutes for all boosts Winter 5 minutes for all boosts 120kLikes Cash SoHot 15,000 Cash NewUpdate 1,500 Cash Merry Christmas 4x OV15 Fan Supportive Nightcore Case FirstMilestone Free part LikePower Thumbs Up CPU 7k Likes 4x 32GM RGB Ram 3k likes 2x 256GB RGB Memory 400k visits! 4x 64GB RGB Ram Fan Power 2x Whoosh Cooling

How to redeem active Custom PC Tycoon codes

Custom PC Tycoon has a simple code redemption system in place. Here’s how to use it:

Launch Custom PC Tycoon on Roblox.

After the game loads, click the Settings icon on the left.

Input a valid code in the text box and hit the Enter button to receive your rewards.

Repeat this process for all active codes.

Roblox codes are notorious for being case-sensitive. Considering how Custom PC Tycoon incorporates alphanumeric characters in its codes, typing them can be a hassle. Circumvent the possibility of making errors while redeeming a code using the faster and more accurate copy-paste method instead.

Custom PC Tycoon codes and their importance

Custom PC Tycoon rewards the player for redeeming codes with parts, cash, and boosts. Spare parts can be essential for making a custom PC setup more powerful and efficient.

Cash and boosts are a critical part of the game as well, letting players gather more resources and purchase high-quality parts from the in-game shop.

Custom PC Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Attempting to redeem an incorrect or inactive code for Custom PC Tycoon returns an error message. Currently, there are no server-related issues that prevent code redemption in the game. If you find such an error, rebooting the Roblox app might address the issue.

Where to find new Custom PC Tycoon codes

The official Discord server for Custom PC Tycoon has a channel for codes wherein you can find the newest additions to its code list. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for its active codes table for easy access to the latest ones.

FAQs on Custom PC Tycoon codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in Custom PC Tycoon?

Using codes for Custom PC Tycoon, you can obtain PC parts, boosts, and cash.

When are new codes added to Custom PC Tycoon?

New codes are added to Custom PC Tycoon during holidays, major game updates, and milestones.

What is the maximum amount of cash obtainable through a single code in Custom PC Tycoon?

You can receive up to 15,000 cash by redeeming the code GamerFleet in Custom PC Tycoon.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes