Anime Star Simulator codes (March 2024)

There are many Anime Star Simulator codes available for players seeking rewards in the game. This Roblox title is an amalgamation of two top genres, clicker and anime heroes. Most experiences of this kind can be very slow for beginners as they have to start by collecting a single point. Once they have mastered the fundamentals, however, they can start collecting pets, building a team, or getting skins.

Anime Star Simulator codes help players progress in the game by offering free items that they can use in various stages. This article lists all active codes that players can redeem to get rewards.

All Anime Star Simulator codes [Active]

Get more Chi and Gems with the free codes

There are no prerequisites for redeeming Anime Star Simulator codes. Players of any level can redeem these free codes immediately.

List of active codes in Anime Star Simulator Codes Rewards 10kfavorites Redeem for a 2x Gems Boost 10klikes Redeem for a Chi Boost 15kfavorites Redeem for a Damage Boost 2KFAVORITES Redeem for 200 Gems 2KLIKES Redeem for Double Gems Boost bugfixing Redeem for 200 Gems bugfixing2 Redeem for a Luck Boost bugfixing3 Redeem for a Practice Boost bugfixing4 Redeem for a Practice Boost bugfixing5 Redeem for a Practice Boost Freeboost Redeem to get 1x Double Chi Boost letsgoplayers Redeem for 300 Gems Release Redeem to get 50 Gems sorryforbugs Redeem for 300 Gems thx10kmembers Redeem for a Damage Boost thx200kmembers Redeem for a Boost thxfor140kmembers Redeem for a 2x Damage Boost thxfor1Mvisits Redeem for a 2x Practise Boost thxforupdating Redeem to get 1x Double Chi Boost towerupdate Redeem for a Luck Boost update Redeem for 2x Chi Boost update6 Redeem for a Luck Boost update8 Redeem for a Luck Boost UPDATEFOUR Redeem for a 2x Gem Boost UPDATEONE Redeem for 5 Cursednotes, 1 Super Luck Potion, 1 Yen Potion, and 1 Damage Potion

Inactive Anime Star Simulator codes

List of inactive codes in Anime Star Simulator Codes Rewards anime1000 Redeem for Boost battle1000 Redeem for Boost gojo Redeem for Chi hot10000 Redeem for Chi sosorry Redeem for Boost welcometohotpot Redeem for Chi

How to redeem Anime Star Simulator codes

The process of redeeming the codes

The process of redeeming codes in Anime Star Simulator is extremely easy. Follow these steps if you are unfamiliar with it:

Open Anime Star Simulator and wait for it to load. Click on the blue faces icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter a code, make sure it's correct, and hit the Redeem button.

What are Anime Star Simulator codes about, and what's their importance?

The codes in Anime Star Simulator offer players various boosts and a lot of Gems. Gems can help them increase an avatar's rank, buy various upgrades for better performance, and purchase pets to make the best team possible.

There are various types of boosts available. The most popular one is the gem boost, which increases an avatar's gem collection abilities. The damage boost helps players face even the most formidable foes. The practice boost increases the Chi collected. Finally, the luck potion helps players perform better overall.

Anime Star Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes in Anime Star Simulator are case-sensitive, so players must enter them exactly as they appear. This means that every special character matters. Players must also make sure that there is no extra space before or after the codes unless specified by the developer.

The best way to redeem a code is to copy-paste it into the game. Typing it in manually will often lead to typos.

Where to find new Anime Star Simulator codes

The game's official links

Anime Star Simulator codes are usually released on the game's home page on Roblox. Players can also keep checking the developers' and creators' social media handles for exclusive codes and updates.

Players can follow the title on X and YouTube. They can also join its official Discord channel.

FAQs on Anime Star Simulator codes

Redeeming the codes

How many times can you redeem Anime Star Simulator codes?

The codes can only be redeemed once. If players try again, they will see the error message: Already redeemed!

When do codes expire in Anime Star Simulator?

The game developers do not post this information, so the codes can expire at any point in time. Thus, players must quickly redeem them soon after they are released.

When are the next codes coming to Anime Star Simulator?

The developers have promised to post the next codes when the game receives 15,000 likes. Currently, the count stands at 12,000.

