Super Evolution Codes (March 2024)

With Super Evolution codes, you can save time that would be otherwise spent on basic training. You can attain higher levels quickly in this game inspired by the popular anime, Dragon Ball. While your friends are busy training the basic form of a Saiyan, you can attain a higher Super Saiyan form using free codes and even improve your chances of appearing on the leaderboard.

You can redeem codes as soon as you start playing this Roblox game, so you'll have the opportunity to gain an advantage over other players right from the get-go.

All Super Evolution codes [Active]

These codes have been verified to work, and the free rewards will be added to your gaming account immediately. Unlike other games on the platform, there is no waiting period between successive redemption attempts.

List of active codes in Anime Star Simulator Codes Rewards 100MIL! Redeem for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost COINS! Redeem for 20 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost STATBOOST? Redeem for 10 minutes of x3 Coin Boost, 5 minutes of x3 Orb Boost, and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost

Inactive Super Evolution codes

You can learn a lot about a game's history and unique features by studying the inactive codes. Although they are no longer valid, they nonetheless provide you with information about previous events and may even hold secrets about the game.

Above all, if a code appears here, you can save time by skipping it immediately.

List of inactive codes in Anime Star Simulator Codes Rewards 10KLIKES Redeem code for 5 Minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost 10MVISITS Get 15 minutes of x2 Coin Boost and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost 150KLIKES Get 5 minutes x3 coins, 5 minutes x3 boost, 15 minute x3 Strength 250k Redeem code for 5 Minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost 30KLIKES Redeem code for 5 minutes of x5 coins, 5 minutes of x2 Strength, and lots of Coins 45KLIKES Get 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost 60KLIKES Get 5 minutes x3 coins, 5 minutes x3 boost, 15 minute x3 Strength 80MVISITS Get 15 minutes of x2 Coin Boost and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost booster Get 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x3 a Boost BOSSISLAND Get x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost DELAY Redeem code for x5 Coin Boost and x2 Strength FREEZA Get 5 minutes x3 coins, 5 minutes x3 boost, 15 minutes x2 Strength OOZARU Get x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost

How to redeem Super Evolution codes

Here are the easy steps to redeem the codes:

Start the game and click on play. Now, click the Menu button on the top left side of the screen. Select the blue icon that says Codes. Paste the code in the text box and hit the confirm button.

The codes will be instantly redeemed, and the free rewards will be promptly credited thereafter.

Why are Super Evolution codes important?

There are three active codes that offer coins, strength, and orb boosts. Thanks to these boosts, you can accumulate these crucial resources to train better, complete difficult quests, build a crew, gain more flashy moves, and start getting better forms of the Saiyan race.

Super Evolution code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Special characters, like exclamation marks, may be part of a code, and you'll have to make sure you include them as well.

There must be no spaces before or after the code. The platform interprets any extra space as a character, leading to an error upon redemption.

Lastly, codes are case-sensitive. Every upper and lower case letter must be entered as it appears. Consequently, many find that copying and pasting is the optimal approach for redeeming codes.

Where to find new Super Evolution codes?

You can follow the game's official group called InnoVision for codes and more.

If you're a social media user, you can follow the developers at @InnoVisionGames on X for the latest codes and other game-related news.

You can also join their private Discord server to stay up to date with codes and information about the game.

FAQs on Super Evolution codes

Can players redeem the same Super Evolution codes more than once?

Unfortunately, that's not an option. Every code can be redeemed only once, after which it becomes invalid.

When do the Super Evolution codes expire?

This information is not available. The developers don't have a definite timeline in place and tend to remove and add codes based on need. Sometimes, old codes are closed when a new event commences.

When are the next Super Evolution codes coming?

New codes are usually published if there is any downtime, and developers issue them to compensate players. They also release codes to promote new features, events, or seasons of the game.

