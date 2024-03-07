  • home icon
  • Roblox
  •  Airport Tycoon! codes (March 2024)

 Airport Tycoon! codes (March 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 07, 2024 03:04 GMT
Build your airport more efficiently (Image via Roblox)
Build your airport more efficiently (Image via Roblox)

Building an airport becomes much easier with Airport Tycoon! codes. Players can now prevent their time from being depleted as they tend to laborious tasks like printing money on a single money generator, slowly building the equipment on the first floor, and then taking a few more days to build several other floors.

These codes allow players to have a big airport built in the least amount of time. They can then start making profits and appear on the leaderboard.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Airport Tycoon!. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Airport Tycoon! are issued.

All Airport Tycoon! codes [Active]

Don&#039;t be dependent on the ATM anymore (Image via Roblox)
Don't be dependent on the ATM anymore (Image via Roblox)

The game is actively marketing its game by offering many codes that offer a lot of cash and gems. Use them quickly before they turn off this marketing offer.

List of active codes in Anime Star Simulator
CodesRewards
30KRedeem for 3k Gems
ATDISCORDRedeem for 50K Cash
BLOXYCOLARedeem for 30K Cash
BONUSRedeem for 200K Cash
CASHPASSRedeem for 220K Cash
CHIPRedeem for 10K Cash
CLIFFHANGERRedeem for 30K Cash
FIREBALLRedeem for 30K Cash
FREECASHRedeem for 200K Cash
FREEGEMSRedeem for 6k Gems
FREEMOOLAHRedeem for 40K Cash
GIFTRedeem for 200k Cash
INSTARedeem for 50K Cash
MEGAWHALERedeem for 40K Cash
MERRYRedeem for 250k Cash
MILLIONRedeem for 1 Million Cash
NEWCODERedeem for 300k Cash
OSCARRedeem for 123,456 Cash
PRIZERedeem for 200k Cash
ROCKETRedeem for 50K Cash
USARedeem for 300k Cash
USARedeem for 300k Cash
VALENTINESRedeem for 200k Cash
WHALETUBERedeem for 100K Cash

Inactive Airport Tycoon! codes

The codes below have expired and will never be revived. If you see a code here, save your time and move on to the next active code.

List of inactive codes in Anime Star Simulator
CodesRewards
300MILRedeem for 300K Cash
NEWYEARRedeem for 200K Cash
XMASRedeem for 300K Cash
blimpRedeem for 200K Cash
355KFREERedeem for Cash
FREEMOOLAHRedeem for 40,000 Cash
300KLIKESRedeem for 300,000 Cash
JUNERedeem for 300,000 Cash
20KRedeem for 300,000 Cash
2021Redeem for 202,100 Cash
UPDATE8Receive 200,000 Cash
MERRYXMASRedeem for 100,000 Cash
ERACERedeem for free Cash
HALLOWRedeem for 66,666 Cash
WARTHOGRedeem for free Cash
UPDATE5Redeem for 50,000 Cash
TREATRedeem for 33,333 Cash
XBOXRedeem for free Cash
100MILRedeem for free Cash
50MILRedeem for 50,000 Cash
BLUEWHALERedeem for 40,000 Cash
BOATSRedeem for 20,000 Cash
MOBILERedeem for 15,000 Cash
SUSHIRedeem for 20,000 Cash
AIRPORTRedeem for 15,000 Cash

How to redeem Airport Tycoon! codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

  1. Start the game and wait for the character to be summoned on the airport property.
  2. Next, click on the icon with the blue bird on it. A small window should pop up.
  3. In the visible tab, copy and paste the code.
  4. The final step is to click on the green redeem button.

Why are the codes important in Airport Tycoon!?

The game literally starts with an empty plot of land on which you have to build a functional airport, which means buildings, equipment, furniture, counters, employees, aircraft, and all the other components have to be built one by one. You have to accumulate the in-game cash patiently and then build each component.

The codes that offer free cash and gems help you build everything quickly, so you won't have to wait for cash to be slowly generated in the atm.

Airport Tycoon! code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The code redemption process is very simple and common with other Roblox games on the platform. However, you must remember the basics, such as that the codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, you should copy and paste the code exactly as they appear.

Where to find new Airport Tycoon! codes?

The official YouTube channel (Image via Roblox)
The official YouTube channel (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the creators on their X account @FatWhaleGames, subscribe to their YouTube account Fat Whale Games, and also join the game's official Discord server to find the latest codes and other announcements or developments.

FAQs on Airport Tycoon! codes

How many times can you redeem the Airport Tycoon! codes?

Each code in the game can be redeemed only once. These active codes will eventually expire, and players will receive new ones.

When do the codes expire Airport Tycoon!?

The creators of the game do not share this information like other Roblox creators. Thus, players must use any active codes as soon as they are published.

Can anyone redeem the Airport Tycoon! codes?

Yes, anyone playing the game can redeem these active codes. There are no prerequisites or level requirements to redeem them.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?