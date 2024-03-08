Coding Simulator: Guide and FAQs

In the simulated world of Coding Simulator, where everyone is the CEO of their own coding company, you must create and sell Programs to earn IQ, Cash, and Diamonds. IQ is rewarded for each Program sold, and its total amount determines your standing on the server. Additionally, you must upgrade your office, hire new employees, and manage various aspects of running a successful company.

This guide covers everything from programming techniques to crafting boosters and enhancements using Meteors.

Coding Simulator Guide

How to code a Program in Coding Simulator?

Computer's interface (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Lua is the starter Language for creating Programs and offers very little money when sold. Currently, there are nine Languages in the game:

Lua

Python

C#

Javascript

C++

Assembly

Op Code

Machine Code

Java

You can unlock the featured Languages by creating Programs on your computer. Head into your office, and hit the interact button near your computer. Now press "Terminal" to open the Language interface. Select Lua to start coding. Code the program by either pressing or typing the displayed keys.

Programming in Lua Terminal (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Once coded, debug the Program by hitting the red X buttons. Now, your program is successfully created. You can either return to your computer's interface with the "Exit" button or keep coding with "Continue."

How to earn Cash and IQ in Coding Simulator?

This is how you sell a Program (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There are four other applications in your computer besides Terminal, and they are Programs, PCs, Starters, and Wall Papers. Return to the interface, and select the Programs folder. Sell your Lua Program to earn Cash and IQ.

Buildings in Coding Simulator

Doogle and NFTs buildings (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Your gameplay will revolve around these four vital buildings:

My Office : This is your hub for selling programs, hiring new employees, and earning Diamonds and Cash.

: This is your hub for selling programs, hiring new employees, and earning Diamonds and Cash. NFTs : Here, you can purchase NFTs based on a random percentile.

: Here, you can purchase NFTs based on a random percentile. Stock Market : Invest in stocks to generate passive income.

: Invest in stocks to generate passive income. Tech Shop: Upgrade your PCs for better storage and enhance your overall setup to code more efficiently. Purchase new PCs to increase your Program storage capacity and rigs to boost coding speed.

The NFT building features 11 stalls, each offering a variety of NFTs. Interact with the stallkeeper to use the NFT purchase interface. After acquiring NFTs, you can equip them from your inventory to receive bonus Cash multipliers.

Stock Market in Coding Simulator

Buy stocks from the Stock Market using Cash (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The Stock Market is the place where you invest Cash to set up a passive income source. For newbies, Doogle is the only accessible Stock Market company. Complete jobs offered by Steve (NPC) in Doogle to craft Singularity Orb and Chrono Cube, artifacts that offer perks.

Purchase new areas on the map to unlock more Stock Market companies and new artifacts. Here are all the Stock Market companies in Coding Simulator:

Doogle

Macrosoft

Tweeter

Spacebook

Susang

Amozan

After investing in stocks, you will earn money every minute. The chart icon near the inventory tab will display a countdown of 60 seconds, and your passive income will slowly build to its limit. When you see "Full" before the chart icon, go to the Stock Market and collect your money at the counter.

Meteor Showers in Coding Simulator

The Meteor Shower board (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Every 5-10 minutes, Meteor Showers pelt the map. That's when you must collect Meteors scattered across the map. Once collected, use them to craft artifacts upon completing jobs within Stock Market companies.

Expect competition from other players during Meteor Showers. For a beneficial run, one is advised to remain in a single zone rather than wander around. Keep in mind that if you are hit by any Meteor, your avatar's body will split into pieces on the spot.

Use the Upgrades machine and equip speed-based artifacts to enhance your movement speed and gradually increase the chance of outrunning your competitors.

FAQs on Coding Simulator

How to merge NFTs in Coding Simulator?

Unlock a zone and use the Merge machine to merge your NFTs.

Can you get any NFTs from the active promo codes?

Yes, for instance, you can redeem the 10KLIKES code to obtain the Disguise Lizard NFT.

How to earn Diamonds?

Code on the main computer and collect Programs from your employees to earn Diamonds.

