How to get the Chucky Backpack in Roblox Griefville

Roblox Griefville has released a limited-edition Chucky Backpack, its first challenge-based UGC, as part of its collaboration with the iconic Chucky franchise. You can claim it by completing daily challenges. You can also expect other UGCs to be released in the game soon, as many are tagged with 'UGC Coming Soon!' in the in-app shop.

This guide tells you everything you need to know to get the exclusive Chucky Backpack in the Roblox title.

Note: Only 10,000 copies of the Chucky Backpack are available. Therefore, interested players are advised to act quickly before the backpack runs out in this Roblox game.

Guide to getting the Chucky Backpack in Roblox Griefville

More Chucky-themed UGCs will be released once the game hits 10k likes (Image via Roblox)

Once you launch Roblox Griefville, press C to open the challenges interface. The daily challenges tab will appear first, with the Chucky Backpack UI at the top.

You must complete seven daily challenges to claim the backpack. These missions refresh every few hours, giving you plenty of time to finish all of them. Additionally, all the tasks are similar. They usually involve scavenging the map, killing monsters, eliminating other players, and participating in Nightmare modes.

Use the Nail Gun as your primary weapon and run around the map, slaying monsters and other players to speedrun all the daily challenges. You will get Bad Karma perks when you eliminate other players. These perks will enhance your jump, movement speed, and overall HP.

Finish seven daily challenges and claim the Chucky Backpack (Image via Roblox/Sportskeeda)

The daily challenges will be similar to the following examples, each offering various rewards:

Pick up 12 items (200 Griefville Cash and 10 Griefpoints)

Win 3500 Griefville Cash (Advanced Energy Drink, Bandage 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints)

Win 250 Griefpoints (300 Griefville Cash and 10 Griefpoints)

Talk with 10 Griefville Residents (Bandage, 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints)

Kill 25 monsters (400 Griefville Cash and 10 Griefpoints)

Kill 20 monsters using your Regular Nail Gun (Advanced Energy Drink, 400 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints)

Win one Nightmare (Bandage, Advanced Energy Drink, 500 Griefville Cash, and 20 Griefpoints)

How to claim Chucky Backpack in Roblox Griefville

Claim the Chucky Backpack UGC from the shop (Image via Roblox/Sportskeeda)

Upon completing the daily challenges, head to the in-game shop. This way, you get to stay in a safe zone when redeeming the Chucky Backpack and avoid being surrounded by monsters and other players. Open the Challenges interface and press the "CLAIM" button to unlock the backpack.

Walk close to the shopkeeper; the shop interface will open up. Now, hit the "CLAIM" button to purchase the Chucky Backpack. The Roblox purchase UI will appear; press 0 Robux to add the UGC to your inventory.

FAQs on Chucky Backpack in Roblox Griefville

How many Chucky Backpack copies are left in Roblox Griefville?

As of now, only 2000 copies have been claimed by players.

Can you purchase the Chucky Backpack using Robux?

No, the Chucky Backpack is only obtainable by completing daily challenges.

Can you use the Chucky Backpack in other Roblox games?

Yes, you can equip the Chucky Backpack in the Customize section and use it in any Roblox experience.

