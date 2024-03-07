Apart from one expired beta code, at present, there are no active Griefville codes In a horror/fighting experience like Griefville, the lack of codes has notably affected newbies, who often face Griefville Cash constraints and are usually hunted down for Bad Karma perks. The silver lining is that Griefville boasts a dedicated code box, and the developers have announced that promo codes will indeed make their debut.

Here is everything you should know about the codes in Griefville, how to use the code box, and more.

Are there any active Griefville codes?

Bulletin billboard before the Griefville Shop (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

As of March 7, 2024, there are no active codes in Griefville. Big bulletin boards in front of all the Griefville Shops (in-game shops) indicate that new codes will be released on the game's official Discord channel. You can expect new Griefville codes to be issued during milestones, special events, and updates.

Inactive Griefville codes

One beta code, released back in December 2023, went inactive after the game's official launch on the metaverse.

Inactive Griefville codes Code Rewards OPENBETA 1 Poison Bat and 6 Healing Potions

How to redeem Griefville codes?

Code box in Griefville (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There are two ways to redeem codes in Griefville. The first method focuses on redeeming codes in the Griefville Shop. This is a safer approach as you'll be in a safe zone away from monsters and Bad Karma players. However, the second method might be more challenging and carefree, as you can do it anywhere on the map.

First method:

After you spawn inside a Griefville Shop, go to the shopkeeper's counter (red circle).

The shop interface will be displayed with the code box on top of it.

Enter any code in the insert code... textbox and hit the REDEEM button.

Second method:

Head outside the Griefville Shop; you can go anywhere on the map.

Once you're in a safe location, simply hit T or press the Shop button on the left side of the screen to open its UI.

Enter the active code in the text box and press the REDEEM button to activate it.

Players with Bad Karma are advised against using the second method, as they are vulnerable to being preyed on by monsters and other hunters.

What is Griefville about?

The shopkeeper in Griefville (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Griefville is a typical fighting/horror game where you must earn Griefville Cash and Griefpoints by completing quests around the monster-infested map. The action-packed gameplay heavily relies on resources such as ammo, energy drinks, med kits, and a variety of weapons.

To succeed in Griefville, you must explore the map, interact with NPCs, and complete quests. Additionally, for significant rewards, consider participating in Nightmare modes. These include multiple modes, ranging from obby to wave-based survival modes.

To increase your avatar's overall efficiency, start hunting down other players to earn Bad Karma. The more players you eliminate, the faster you can max out your Bad Karma level. You can acquire bonus movement speed, jump height, and HP by going 'John Wick' on the map.

However, keep in mind that once your avatar is eliminated, all Bad Karma perks will be lost, and you will be put on the Good Karma list.

FAQs on Griefville codes

What kind of codes can you expect in Griefville?

Since the beta code featured Poison Bat as one of its rewards, you can anticipate not only resources but also special weapons in future Griefville codes.

Where to find new codes in Griefville?

You can join the game's official Discord server or keep an eye on this page to access the latest codes in Griefville.

Will the active codes be useful in Griefville?

Without a doubt, yes, you can avoid grinding with the help of the free rewards and compete in the global leaderboards.

