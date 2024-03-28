How to get Good Guy Mask in Roblox Griefville

The Good Guy Mask in Roblox Griefville is a UGC that resembles Chucky, the infamous antagonist from the Child's Play franchise. This exclusive mask debuted during the ongoing Invasion Hunt event in Griefville. Released in limited quantities, collectors and fans are flocking to the experience to claim the Chucky mask. That said, one must grind for some time by completing challenges to obtain the UGC.

This article will cover every detail required to claim Good Guy Mask in Griefville.

Note: Only 5,000 copies of the Good Guy Mask are available. Therefore, interested players are advised to act quickly before it runs out in the Roblox experience.

Guide to acquiring Good Guy Mask in Roblox Griefville

Official poster of Good Guy Mask (Image via Roblox)

Overview:

You must complete the daily missions to claim the Good Guy Mask from the Shop.

All the missions are refreshed after a day.

Some missions will be overwhelming for new players and those without proper supplies.

Vital Tips for Quick Progress:

Stock Up : Before you embark on your daily quests, arm yourself with plenty of Med-Kits and ammo. Preparation is key, and it will eventually help you complete all the challenges.

: Before you embark on your daily quests, arm yourself with plenty of Med-Kits and ammo. Preparation is key, and it will eventually help you complete all the challenges. Earn Your Keep : Short on supplies? Complete story mode quests to quickly earn Griefville Cash and Griefpoints.

: Short on supplies? Complete story mode quests to quickly earn Griefville Cash and Griefpoints. Master the Nightmare modes : Hone your skills in Nightmare modes to fill your inventory with essential consumables and formidable weapons.

: Hone your skills in Nightmare modes to fill your inventory with essential consumables and formidable weapons. Track Your Progress : Press “ C ” on your keyboard to open the daily quests UI. You can check your status on the Good Guy Mask.

: Press “ ” on your keyboard to open the daily quests UI. You can check your status on the Good Guy Mask. Avoid Bad Karma Players : Beware of players with Bad Karma as they prey on newbies and weak ones. Stay equipped and be ready to flee if necessary.

: Beware of players with Bad Karma as they prey on newbies and weak ones. Stay equipped and be ready to flee if necessary. Combat Tips: If a fight is inevitable, consume an Energy Drink, wield the Poison Bat, leap over your targets, and bonk them to death.

Here are the Daily Challenges. We'll update them as long as the Good Guy Mask stays in the game.

Play six Nightmares: Band-Aid, Eggs, Energy Drink, 600 Griefville Cash, and 20 Griefvillepoints

Band-Aid, Eggs, Energy Drink, 600 Griefville Cash, and 20 Griefvillepoints Kill 45 Spider Dogs: Band-Aid, Eggs, 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints

Band-Aid, Eggs, 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints Kill 45 Blobs: Eggs, 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints

Eggs, 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints Pick up 40 items: Eggs, 200 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints

Eggs, 200 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints Talk with 15 Griefville Residents: Band Aid, Eggs, and 300 Griefville Cash, 10 Griefpoints

Band Aid, Eggs, and 300 Griefville Cash, 10 Griefpoints Win 500 Griefpoints: Eggs, 400 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints

Eggs, 400 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints Kill 40 Monsters with your Poison Roman Candle: Eggs, 300 Griefville Cash, and 10 Griefpoints

How to claim the Good Guy Mask in Roblox Griefville

Hit the Claim button in the Daily tab (Image via Roblox)

Open the Challenges interface using the C button. Head to the Daily tab and hit the Claim button. The Shop UI will appear; now press the Redeem button next to the Good Guy Mask icon. The Roblox purchase dialog box will open. Hold the 0 Robux icon to add the Good Guy Mask UGC to your avatar inventory.

0 Robux button to claim Good Guy UGC (Image via Roblox)

FAQs on Good Guy Mask in Roblox Griefville

Can I purchase the Good Guy Mask using Robux?

No, the Good Guy Mask cannot be bought with Robux. It's exclusively available through in-game challenges.

How long will it take to get the Good Guy Mask in Roblox Griefville?

The time it takes varies based on your gameplay strategy. With top-tier weapons and enhancements, you may get the mask within a couple of hours.

Is the Good Guy Mask UGC useful?

If you are a fan of Chucky, then yes. Additionally, players can use this mask as part of their Halloween outfits.

