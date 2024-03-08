Anime Unlimited Codes (March 2024)

Power up to the very limit with Anime Unlimited codes. These codes reward you with in-game cash and gems, the two main currencies of the game. These currencies can be used to unlock new skins and characters, which is central to its PvP-centric nature.

Codes like THANKYOU! offer both currencies at once, making them particularly valuable to new players. In this article, you will find an active codes table for Anime Unlimited, along with an instructions list on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Unlimited. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Unlimited are issued.

Active Anime Unlimited codes

Active codes for Anime Unlimited (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Anime Unlimited. They can be redeemed for freebies before their eventual expiration, which happens when they reach an unspecified expiration date. This is built into every Roblox code, so using them as soon as possible is advised.

Once they expire, the rewards tied to them become inaccessible.

List of active codes in Anime Unlimited Code Rewards THANKYOU! 25,000 Cash, 25 Gems SORRY4GRIND 25,000 Cash SORRY! Cash RERELEASE! Cash

Inactive Anime Unlimited codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Anime Unlimited, something that will change in the future. After the active ones reach their undefined expiration date, the developer may replace them with new ones while maintaining the overall value of the rewards.

This ensures that people don’t miss out on freebies because of unexpected expiration.

How to redeem active Anime Unlimited codes?

How to redeem codes for Anime Unlimited (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Anime Unlimited requires you to find a particular NPC in the hub world to access the Codes menu. Here’s how you can use the code system in the anime-inspired Roblox experience:

Launch Anime Unlimited in Roblox.

Go to the Codes NPC in the lobby and press E.

Input a working code in the text box and click Redeem to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Every code for Anime Unlimited is in uppercase, which is significant since Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Not adhering to the proper case will result in errors, so it may be better to paste them directly from this list.

This method will result in faster and more accurate code entries, avoiding errors.

Anime Unlimited codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Unlimited and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Gems and cash are the primary rewards for redeeming codes in Anime Unlimited. Both of these are required to interact with the game’s shop, allowing players to purchase skins, characters, and more. Gems, in particular, are relatively rare to come by for newer players, making them quite valuable to have early on.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Anime Unlimited code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Unlimited (Image via Roblox)

Anime Unlimited will display an error message when a code is entered incorrectly. Currently, the game has no issues that keep its code system from working normally. Restarting the game may fix the issue if you find something of the sort.

Where to find new Anime Unlimited codes

New Anime Unlimited codes can be found on the official Discord server and DivertStudio X handle. You may also rely on this page as a convenient place to find all the active codes. We will continue to update it as new ones are released.

FAQs on Anime Unlimited codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Anime Unlimited?

You can receive cash and gems by redeeming Anime Unlimited codes.

What is the best code for Anime Unlimited?

The code THANKYOU! can be used to receive 25,000 Cash and 25 Gems, making it the best in Anime Unlimited.

How many gems can I receive by using codes in Anime Unlimited?

You can receive 25 gems by using every code in Anime Unlimited.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes