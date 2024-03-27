Fruit Ninja Simulator codes (March 2024)

Redeem the Fruit Ninja Simulator codes to earn Wins and Strength without tapping the screen for hours. Robloxians beginning their ninja journeys are advised to make the most of these free rewards. They can invest the redeemed Wins in early-level eggs and acquire a variety of pets to boost their overall resource intake.

To have a successful ninja career in the simulator world, you'll need all the help you can get to rise to the top of the leaderboards. That's when you can use our article to learn about the latest active codes, their redemption process, and more.

All Fruit Ninja Simulator codes (Active)

Use the active codes in Fruit Ninja Simulator to avoid grinding (Image via Roblox)

After redeeming the codes, the free resources will be credited to your in-game treasuries directly.

List of Active Fruit Ninja Simulator Codes Code Rewards thxFOR10K Free Strength (Latest) RELEASE 10 Wins 1KLikes 100 Wins 5KLikes 100 Win Boosts

Inactive Fruit Ninja Simulator codes

None of the old codes in Fruit Ninja Simulator have gone inactive yet. You can expect new codes, especially during milestones and updates.

How to redeem Fruit Ninja Simulator codes

Code box in Ninja Fruit Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes in Fruit Ninja Simulator:

After launching the game, hit the Shop icon on the left button.

Hit the small Codes icon at the bottom right of the newly appeared UI.

The code box will appear.

Copy any active code and paste it in the Enter Code text box.

Hit the Redeem button to activate a code in Fruit Ninja Simulator

Fruit Ninja Simulator codes and their importance

Samurai Egg pets in Fruit Ninja Simulator (Image via Roblox)

In Dojo World (starting map), you must slice the following fruits to earn Wins:

Watermelon - 100 Strength (Suggested) - 2 Wins - Easy

(Suggested) Pineapple - 3.50k Strength (Suggested) - 10 Wins - Medium

(Suggested) Strawberry - 17.50k Strength (Suggested) - 25 Wins - Hard

(Suggested) Star Fruit - 65k Strength (Suggested) - 125 Wins - Insane

Furthermore, you can advance to the second map, Atlantis World, with 500 Wins. You can purchase the following eggs to acquire a variety of early-game pets. Each pet offers a Strength bonus that can help you train more efficiently.

Ninja Egg - 5 Wins to hatch

to hatch Samurai Egg - 50 Wins to hatch

to hatch Dominus Egg - 299 Robux to hatch

Using the codes, you can quickly advance to the next world and become the finest ninja slasher on the server.

Fruit Ninja Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code error message in Fruit Ninja Simulator (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

If an incorrect or typo-filled code is redeemed, the "Invalid Code" error message will pop up inside the code box. Prevent this by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process. Also, avoid space and double-check the codes before hitting the "Redeem" button.

Where to find new Fruit Ninja Simulator codes

New codes will be posted on the game's metaverse description and the Discord server. You can also monitor our active codes table to get wind of the latest codes in Fruit Ninja Simulator.

FAQs on Fruit Ninja Simulator codes

What are the latest codes in Fruit Ninja Simulator?

thxFOR10K is the only latest code in Fruit Ninja Simulator.

When will the codes expire in Fruit Ninja Simulator?

As of now, none of the codes have expiration dates. Hence, you can expect them to go inactive at any moment.

Are the codes useful in Fruit Ninja Simulator?

Only a small amount of Wins and Strength can be earned via the codes. Newbies can hatch eggs and obtain pets to maximize their training.

