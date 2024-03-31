  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Last Pirates Codes (April 2024)

Last Pirates Codes (April 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 31, 2024 05:09 GMT
Get free rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)
Get free rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem Last Pirates codes within the game to acquire free rewards and other benefits. These codes offer a tactical advantage, granting you complimentary items and in-game currency to accelerate your progress. While you enjoy the journey of achieving each milestone, these codes also allow you to swiftly advance to higher levels.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in the game. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Last Pirates codes [Active]

Active codes in the game (Image via Roblox)
Active codes in the game (Image via Roblox)

These codes have been verified and are ready to be redeemed.

List of active codes
CodesRewards
CANDYRedeem for 200 Candy
EVENT!Redeem for 20,000 Beli
HALLOWEENRedeem for 100 Candy
lamokukung03Redeem for 25,000 Beli
N5AnimationRedeem for a Stat Reset
PuddingBumbyRedeem for 5 LP (level 300 and above)
RESETRedeem for a Stat Reset
SorryForDelayUpdateRedeem for a Stat Reset
SorryForShutdownRedeem for a Stat Reset
SUKUNARedeem for 15 LP
TORIREVAMPRedeem for a Stat Reset
Trick or treatRedeem for 50 Candy
UPDATE!!Redeem for a Stat Reset
UPDATEPART2Redeem for 5 LP (level 300 and above)
WHENUPDATERedeem for a Stat Reset

Inactive Last Pirates codes

Skip expired codes (Image via Roblox)
Skip expired codes (Image via Roblox)

All the codes that have stopped working will appear here. If you see a code here, you can save time and move on to redeem active codes from the previous list.

List of inactive codes
CodesRewards
100KFAVRedeem for a Stat Reset
10MVisitsRedeem for a Cash Reward
111KFAVRedeem for a Stat Reset
3MVisitsRedeem for a Cash Reward
5ChibaRedeem for 20,000 Cash
BigUpdateRedeem for 5 LP (level 300 and above)
bleakRedeem for 50,000 Beli
Bleak_fatRedeem for a Stat Reset
CarinaCaxtezRedeem for free rewards (level 300 and above)
CheckmateRedeem for a Stat Reset
ChxmeiRedeem for 10,000 Beli
CodeRedeem for 25,000 Money
DIW_TWRedeem for a Cash Reward
DreamRedeem for a Stat Reset
EventRedeem for 5 LP
FixBugRedeem for a Stat Reset
FreeGemRedeem for 10 Heart Gems
GreedRedeem for 10 LP
ImportantShutdownRedeem for 10,000 Money
iSENMust be level 300 to claim
JuanRedeem for 5 LP
JZ GAMMINGRedeem code for 10,000 Cash
KINGNONKDRedeem code for 1,000 Cash
KongPoopRedeem for a Stat Reset
LPLOVERRedeem for 10 LP (level 300 and above)
MAOKUMARedeem code for 10,000 Cash
MIUMARedeem code for 20,000 Cash
N4AnimationRedeem for 30,000 Beli
NEOGAMINGRedeem for 10 Heart Gems
NEOGAMINGRedeem for a Cash Reward
NewWorldRedeem for a Stat Reset
OatCasterChRedeem code for 10,000 Cash
OdysseyRedeem for 20,000 Beli
OPZTVRedeem for 5 LP
PixelJoeRedeem for a Stat Reset
RosakiRedeem for 10,000 Cash
RuriairRedeem for 20,000 Beli
SEAFOURRedeem for free rewards (level 300 and above)
SmolEsanRedeem for 10,000 Cash
SnappyRedeem for 25,000 Cash
snowmanRedeem code for free rewards
StrangerRedeem for a Stat Reset
TECHORedeem for 5 LP
Update!Redeem for 5 LP
UPDATE!!Redeem code for 20,000 Cash
UPDATE2Redeem for a Stat Reset
WHITEKUNGRedeem code for 10,000 Cash
XIEXIERedeem for 10,000 Cash

Also check: Deathrun Codes (April 2024)

How to redeem Last Pirates codes

Code redemption tab (Image via Roblox)
Code redemption tab (Image via Roblox)

You can easily redeem Last Pirates codes by following the steps below:

  1. Log into your Roblox account using your username and password.
  2. Start the game and wait for your character to load. Typically, this takes a few minutes, but you can skip the loading page.
  3. Once your avatar is summoned in the safe zone, remain there and click on the "Code" button located at the bottom left-hand side of the game.
  4. You can enter the code in the tab visible and click "Submit" to finalize the redemption process.

The rewards are credited to your account immediately after redeeming the codes.

Why are codes important in Last Pirates?

Codes are crucial as they provide Life Points, or LP, which are invaluable in prolonging your endurance during encounters with formidable adversaries in each raid. Additionally, you obtain Stat Resets that enable you to explore various abilities by resetting your temporary powers.

Utilizing in-game currencies like Cash, Beli, and Candy, can help you acquire weapons, accessories, Devil Fruits, and Orbs. This will help you gain a competitive advantage and swiftly ascend the leaderboard.

Last Pirates code troubleshooting [How to fix]

You should copy and paste the codes, as this eliminates the possibilities of any typos. Many players often mistake the letter 'O' for the number '0' and confuse other similar-looking characters. Additionally, a server issue may occasionally cause an error. However, fear not, as you can simply restart the game, join a new server, and retry the redemption process.

Where to find the latest codes in Last Pirates?

The official discord link (Image via Roblox)
The official discord link (Image via Roblox)

Codes are typically located on the game's homepage beneath the description. Alternatively, you can find exclusive codes on the game's official Twitter page. Discord enthusiasts can also join the game's exclusive server for access to more codes and the latest game updates. Sadly, the game does not have it's own YouTube account.

Also check: Ninja Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

FAQs on Last Pirates codes

How many times can you redeem the Last Pirates codes?

The codes can only be redeemed once, and developers never reissue the same code again. However, you can redeem all the active game codes available on the same day.

When do the Last Pirates codes expire?

The codes can expire at any time since the game's creators do not regularly provide this information. Consequently, the codes may cease to function unexpectedly. It's advisable to redeem the code promptly upon availability.

When are the next Last Pirates codes coming?

As of now, the creators have not posted this information. However, new codes typically accompany the announcement of a new feature or coincide with an event. Sometimes, you can also find new codes when the game receives a certain number of likes and visits from players.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?