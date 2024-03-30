Jailbird Codes (March 2024)

Jailbird codes can give you a leg over the competition across various game modes in this first-person shooter experience. Offering items, in-game currencies, and crates, these codes can completely transform Jailbird's progression system.

The codes are completely free to use and accessible to every player, regardless of skill or experience. This article lists all active codes for Jailbird and gives you a tutorial on using them.

All Jailbird codes (Active)

Active codes for Jailbird

Here are the codes that can be successfully redeemed for rewards in Jailbird. Be sure to use them quickly as there’s no telling when they may expire. Upon expiration, the rewards they give will also become inaccessible.

List of active codes in Jailbird Code Rewards SEASON2YAY XP Booster, 200 Credits 10KLIKESJAILBIRD 200 Credits 1MILJAILBIRD XP Booster, Regular Crate JAILBIRDSTARTER XP Booster JAILBIRD 500 Cash REMASTERED 1,000 Cash THANKSFORWAITING 200 Credits, Regular Crate

Inactive Jailbird codes

The codes in the table below no longer work in Jailbird because they have reached their predefined expiration dates. These dates are left unrevealed to the player, causing instances where a code expires without any forewarning.

List of inactive Jailbird codes Code Rewards 35KLIKESJAILBIRD Freebies 30KLIKESJAILBIRD Freebies 15MILJAILBIRD Freebies 100KFAVJAILBIRD Freebies 10MILJAILBIRD Freebies 25KLIKES Freebies 7MILJAILBIRD Freebies 20KLIKES Freebies 70KFAVOURITES Freebies 6MILJAILBIRD Freebies 5MILJAILBIRD Freebies 15KLIKES Freebies

How to redeem active Jailbird codes

How to redeem codes for Jailbird

Here’s a brief tutorial on redeeming codes for Jailbird:

Start Jailbird through the Roblox Game client.

Click the Promocode option on the top right.

option on the top right. Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Repeat for all working codes.

Jailbird codes break the norm for Roblox codes by not being case-sensitive. As a result, the codes for this shooter experience are quicker and easier to redeem than most other titles on the platform.

Jailbird codes and their importance

Codes for Jailbird and their importance

Jailbird offers credits, XP boosters, crates, and more for redeeming codes, making them highly valuable to every player. XP boosters help players level up faster, which is particularly useful for newcomers. They can quickly catch up with their experienced opponents through these boosters.

Additionally, crates and credits can help players receive rare and unique equipment to improve their effectiveness in combat.

Jailbird code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Jailbird

Jailbird will display an error message if an attempt to redeem an inactive or mistyped code is made. The game has no server-side issues that may disrupt its code systems. If you find something of the sort while redeeming a code, exiting the game and restarting it may address the issue.

Where to find new Jailbird codes

New codes for Jailbird are posted on SmileyGin’s Twitter handle, who is the developer of the game. You can also find them on the game’s Discord server and the official Roblox group. Alternatively, feel free to rely on this page for its active codes table. It can serve as a convenient location for the latest additions to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Jailbird codes

What are the different reward types available through codes in Jailbird?

You can receive cash, XP boosters, and crates by redeeming codes in Jailbird.

When are new codes added to Jailbird?

New codes for Jailbird are often added when the game hits a major milestone.

How many crates can I receive by redeeming codes in Jailbird?

You can get up to two Regular Crates by redeeming codes in Jailbird.

