Anime Rifts Codes (March 2024)

Embrace life as if you were living in an anime universe, and with the Anime Rifts codes, you can level up quickly as they provide boosts that double your experience gains or possibly enhance all stats at once. Gaining experience is crucial as you must defeat tougher enemies to complete challenging objectives. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player, these Rift codes will greatly assist you in the game.

The main focus is the massive battle between players, with minimal exploration involved. We've compiled a list of codes that will provide you with early freebies.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Anime Rifts. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Anime Rifts codes (Active)

Free Active Codes in Anime Rifts (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

To optimize the advantages offered in Anime Rifts, it's recommended to promptly utilize the provided codes, as they may expire without prior notice.

List of Anime Rifts Active codes CODES REWARDS thankyou Redeem for an hour of 2x XP (NEW) almostback Redeem for 3 hours of 2x XP fairytailmonth Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP SubToTaklaman Redeem for 6 hours of Double Everything

Inactive Anime Rifts codes

Certain codes in Anime Rifts have expired and are presently inactive. Attempting to use them will result in an error message, as these codes are no longer operational.

List of Anime Rifts Inactive codes CODES REWARDS oldbeerusisback Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything keepyourultrainstinctkakarot Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything whydisrespectthegreenman Redeem for 30 minutes of Double Everything demonslayersoon Redeem for a free Boost gasstationworker Redeem for 30 minutes of Double yami2out Redeem for 1 hour of Double Everything piety Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

How to redeem Anime Rifts codes

Redeem the latest codes in Anime Rifts (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for complementary rewards in Anime Rifts is a straightforward process. Here's how to do it:

Within the game, click on the Settings button located on the left side of the screen.

In the new window that appears, you'll see a box at the bottom right labeled "Enter Code." Input the code into this box exactly as it appears in the list above.

Press the 'Enter' key on your keyboard to claim your reward!

What are Anime Rifts codes about, and what’s their importance?

Character creation in Anime Rifts (Image via Roblox)

Utilize the codes for Anime Rifts to level up swiftly. They offer enhancements that can double your experience gains or improve all stats simultaneously. Whether you're new to the game or an experienced player, these codes will significantly aid your progress.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime Rifts codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Rifts invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Anime Rift codes, like many other Roblox codes, each have a unique lifespan. A code may be valid for just a day, or it could remain active for an extended period. Always remember to copy and paste codes rather than typing them manually. Misspelled codes are the primary reason for codes not working, so ensure you have entered them correctly. Therefore, it's advisable to bookmark this page so you can revisit it to find the latest codes.

Where to find new Anime Rifts codes

Joining the Anime Rifts Discord channel or following AspectGames on Twitter are excellent methods to acquire codes immediately upon their release. If you are a Premium member or a member of the Roblox Group, you can earn 20% more experience while playing Anime Rift.

FAQs on Anime Rifts codes

What are the latest codes for Anime Rifts?

The latest code in Anime Rifts is "thankyou", which grants you an hour of 2x XP.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Rifts?

SubToTaklaman grants you six hours of Double Everything, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Rifts?

Utilize the codes to level up rapidly. They provide enhancements that can double your experience gains or boost all stats simultaneously.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes