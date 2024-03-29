Royalty Kingdom 2 Codes (March 2024)

Royalty Kingdom 2 codes offer a novel way to obtain Wisterias and in-game wearables, making them a boon for newcomers and experienced players alike. With boots, special items, poinsettias, additionals, and more freebies up for grabs, nearly every player has something worth obtaining with these codes.

These codes are completely free and don't have any special requirements, which makes them universally accessible. In this article, we have included every working code for Royalty Kingdom 2, along with a tutorial on using them.

All Royalty Kingdom 2 codes (Active)

Active codes for Royalty Kingdom 2 (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Royalty Kingdom 2. Use these to receive clothing articles, special items, Wisterias, and Poinsettias. We recommend redeeming them quickly, as they can expire without warning. Upon expiration, the freebies tied to them become inaccessible.

List of active codes in Royalty Kingdom 2 Code Rewards SUPERSECRETBOOTS?HELLOTHERE Highlover Passion Boots HAPPY2024BHM<3LOVEYALL Special item GALAOPENING 5,000 Wisterias 16KLOVERS 16,000 Wisterias 15KTHANKU 15,000 Wisterias 31MILLION 31,000 Wisterias NAHIAISBACK Special item EASTWINZONEDOPENING 5,000 Wisterias LUNARNEWYEARS2024 10,000 Wisterias THELASTPOINSETTIAS 20,000 Poinsettias LOVECHOCOTONE Fur Warmers Legs Additional FUZZYWARMERS Fur Warmers Arms Additional AUTUMNSTART 10,000 Wisterias

Inactive Royalty Kingdom 2 codes

The codes listed below don’t work in Royalty Kingdom 2 anymore. This is because each Roblox game code has a built-in expiration date often left unspecified to the player. As a result, players may find a code that has unexpectedly expired, causing them to miss rewards.

List of inactive Royalty Kingdom 2 codes Code Rewards OCEANIA Mermaid Tail FOREVERRK2 200,000 Wisterias SHARKLIKESSUMMER Shark Gun SOLARGARDENSUPDATE 5,000 Wisterias AFTERFOOLS 5,000 Wisterias 10QUEENDOM Queendom Epiphany Heels 10KINGDOM 10,000 Wisterias ENCHANTING 5,000 Wisterias LUNARNEWYEAR2023 5,000 Wisterias 2023RABBITYEAR Lunar Bunny Mask HAPPY2023 2,023 Wisterias NEWYEARS2023 5,000 Wisterias GOODLUCK2023 Good Luck Chicken Hat RK220MILLION Sweetest Rococo Bustle Skirt 20MILLIONVISITS 20,000 Wisterias HAPPYHALLOWEEN2022 Pumpkin Head CALAMITOUSCREATURE Cyclops Batkitty pet 10KLIKES 5,000 Wisterias 1KFOLLOWERS Freebies RETROSUNGLASSES Sunglasses HEARTSUNGLASSES Sunglasses ROYALTYKINGDOM2 Kingdom crown AUTUMNCHEST 1,000 Wisterias

How to redeem active Royalty Kingdom 2 codes

How to redeem codes for Royalty Kingdom 2 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for Royalty Kingdom 2:

Launch Royalty Kingdom 2 on Roblox.

Click the Shop button on the panel to the right.

Hit the Codes tab at the top of the Shop screen.

Enter a working code in the code box and press Redeem to claim your freebies.

Repeat for all working codes.

Roblox codes are often case-sensitive, and Royalty Kingdom 2 exclusively incorporates uppercase letters in its codes. Additionally, they incorporate special characters in these codes, which can lead to typographical errors and cause failed redemptions.

The best way to avoid this is to paste them directly from the active codes table.

Royalty Kingdom 2 codes and their importance

Codes for Royalty Kingdom 2 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

The main objective of Royalty Kingdom 2 is to make your avatar the prettiest it can be while competing with other models, and its codes reflect that perfectly. One of the most important freebies to get using these codes is Wisteria, the game’s primary currency that can be used to purchase unique items and accessories.

Naturally, this makes their impact quite significant for all players, regardless of their skill or experience.

Royalty Kingdom 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Royalty Kingdom 2 (Image via Roblox)

Royalty Kingdom 2 does not show an error message when a code is entered incorrectly, or an inactive code is used. Players have yet to discover server-related issues with the game that disrupt its code system. Should you find something of the sort, consider rebooting the game to see if the issue is fixed.

Where to find new Royalty Kingdom 2 codes

New codes for Royalty Kingdom 2 can be found on the official Roblox group, Discord server, and Twitter handle. Alternatively, this page can serve as a convenient place to find all active codes for the game. Consider bookmarking it to access the code list with a single button press.

FAQs on Royalty Kingdom 2 codes

What rewards can I obtain through codes in Royalty Kingdom 2?

Royalty Kingdom 2 offers Wisterias, wearables, poinsettias, and special items for redeeming codes.

When are new codes added to Royalty Kingdom 2?

Royalty Kingdom 2 has its code list updated during major game updates, events, milestones, and holidays.

How many Wisterias can I receive for redeeming codes in Royalty Kingdom 2?

You can get up to 92,000 Wisterias by redeeming every active code in Royalty Kingdom 2.

