IQ Wars Simulator Codes (March 2024)

IQ Wars Simulator codes are the easiest way to improve your stats and get gems in this Roblox experience. Offering boosters that improve your luck, IQ, and win rate for several hours at a time, they can be indispensable to any player regardless of skill and experience.

Best of all, these codes are completely free to redeem, making them accessible to everyone with no exceptions. This article lists all active codes for IQ Wars Simulator while breaking down the process of redeeming them.

All IQ Wars Simulator codes (Active)

The following codes are confirmed to work in IQ Wars Simulator. They can be used to receive gems and a variety of boosts that last for several hours at a time. Be sure to use them before expiration, as Roblox codes tend to become inactive without any forewarning.

List of active codes in IQ Wars Simulator Code Rewards Teleport Mega IQ boost for 12 hours unicorn Luck boost for 12 hours 2M Mega Golden Egg Boost for 2 hours 1M Mega Luck Boost for 6 hours TRADING Mega Win Boost for 3 hours 10KLIKES Mega IQ Boost for 24 hours FireWasHere 125 Gems Release Wins

Inactive IQ Wars Simulator codes

Currently, there is a single inactive code for IQ Wars Simulator. Roblox codes expire due to a built-in expiration date, often not revealed to players. This makes their validity unpredictable, causing instances where a code expires before players can use it.

List of inactive IQ Wars Simulator codes Code Rewards More Wins

How to redeem active IQ Wars Simulator codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for IQ Wars Simulator:

Open IQ Wars Simulator using the Roblox Game client.

Click the Codes icon on the right to open the code box.

Enter a code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes have a reputation for being case-sensitive, and those for IQ Wars Simulator are no exception. If their letter case is ignored, the game will show an error message, resulting in a failed redemption.

IQ Wars Simulator codes and their importance

The main value a player receives from redeeming codes in IQ Wars is a large number of boosters that simplify the game by a noticeable degree. Stats like IQ, luck, and win rate can be directly boosted, giving the player character a significant buff.

Moreover, the codes can be used to obtain gems as well, allowing players to purchase certain items quickly and easily.

IQ Wars Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

IQ Wars Simulator will show an error message when an inactive or incorrect code is entered. Currently, there are no server-related issues in the game that affect its code system. Should you encounter them while accessing the code system, reboot the Roblox game client to resolve it.

Where to find new IQ Wars Simulator codes

New codes for IQ Wars Simulator can be found on the official Discord server, along with the developer’s Twitter handle, PopularGamess. You may also rely on this page for its active codes table, which will be updated when new ones are released.

FAQs on IQ Wars Simulator codes

What is the best code for an IQ boost in IQ Wars Simulator?

The code 10KLIKES gives you a 24-hour Mega IQ boost, making it the best in IQ Wars Simulator.

How many gems can I get by redeeming a code in IQ Wars Simulator?

You can get up to 125 gems using the code FireWasHere in IQ Wars Simulator.

When are new codes added to IQ Wars Simulator?

IQ Wars Simulator updates its code list during major game milestones and updates.

