Anime Roulette Codes (March 2024)

Redeeming Anime Roulette codes will help you pile up on Money (in-game currency) without much hassle. As of this writing, all the codes in Anime Roulette only offer Money. Use them to upgrade your storage and get hold of the rarest Auras. In a probability experience, the extra money will give you a head start in your ultimate quest to Roll the best Aura.

This article will cover all the active codes, their usage, the redemption process, and more.

All Anime Roulette Codes (Active)

Listed below are the active codes for Anime Roulette. Each code offers $500 in-game Money.

List of Active Anime Roulette Codes Code Rewards TWOMILLIONVISITS $500 Money (Latest) TENTHOUSANDLIKES $500 Money (Latest) RELEASE $500 Money SHOWTIME $500 Money

Inactive Anime Roulette Codes

Some of the old codes in Anime Roulette have gone inactive over time.

List of Inactive Anime Roulette Codes Code Rewards FIVETHOUSANDLIKES Free Money (Latest) TOOKTOOLONG Free Money (Latest) ONEMILLIONVISITS $500 Money SEVENTHOUSANDLIKES $500 Money

How to redeem Anime Roulette codes

Code box in Anime Roulette (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Anime Roulette:

After you spawn on the map, hit the Codes icon (next to the settings logo) on the left side of the screen.

The code box will pop up.

Type the code in the "Enter Code Here" text box.

Once you enter the correct code, it will automatically be redeemed.

It is worth remembering here that the code box in Anime Roulette doesn't support pasting text. Hence, make sure to avoid typos when entering the redemption code.

Anime Roulette codes and their importance

Storage in Anime Roulette (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, the free currency can be used to upgrade your Aura Storage bag. Adjust the Aura filter to your desired count in the settings UI, enable Auto-Roll, and go AFK. This is the AFK farming method that will help Roll the rarest Auras in Anime Roulette.

Usually, you would need to complete quests and collect Coins from the map to earn money. Each Coin provides $25 Money. Hence, instead of grinding for countless hours, you can make the most of the free Money claimed from the codes.

Anime Roulette code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Code troubleshooting in Anime Roulette (Image via Roblox)

If you enter an invalid or incorrect code, nothing will happen. No sort of error messages will appear when doing so. Avoid this by double-checking the code before hitting the Redeem button.

Where to find new Anime Roulette codes

Follow the game's official X handle or join the Discord server to learn about codes, news, and more. Furthermore, you can monitor our active codes list table to get wind of the latest codes in Anime Roulette.

FAQs on Anime Roulette codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Roulette?

TWOMILLIONVISITS and TENTHOUSANDLIKES are the two latest codes in Anime Roulette.

When will the codes expire in Anime Roulette?

The active codes do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any time.

Are the Money codes useful in Anime Roulette?

Yes, all the Money codes are handy for long-term players who require a large Storage count to store the rarest Auras.

