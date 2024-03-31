Push Simulator codes (April 2024)

In the hilarious game Push Simulator, players take on the humorous task of pushing opponents off a cliff. Naturally, it takes a lot of strength to accomplish this. To gradually challenge bosses throughout a spectrum of difficulty levels and improve your powers, you must click consistently to build up your power. However, do not worry if you find the first few phases boring.

One way to get an advantage over your rivals and quickly get to the top of the leaderboard is to redeem free tokens. Moreover, codes can unlock exclusive virtual items and cosmetics within the game, spanning from unique outfits to special accessories. This addition offers an extra layer of excitement and customization for players.

All Push Simulator codes [Active]

Gain maximum strength (Image via Roblox)

As of March 31, 2024, these codes have been verified for redemption. However, ensure to do that immediately as there's no clue as to when they go inactive.

List of active codes Codes Rewards 10MVisits Redeem for a 30-Minute SuperLuck Boost Potion 1MVistsO Redeem code for a 30-minute 2x SuperLuck Boost 20MVisits Redeem for a 30-Minute SuperLuck Boost Potion 250kMEMBERS Redeem for a 2-Hour 2x Strength Boost Potion 2MVisitsO Redeem for a 30-minute 2x Win Boost 3MVisitsO Redeem for a 30-minute 2x Strength Boost 400kMEMBERS Redeem for a 2-Hour SuperLuck Boost Potion 500kMEMBERS Redeem for a 2-Hour SuperLuck Boost Potion 5FreeSpins! Redeem for 5 Spins 5FreeTokens! Redeem for 5 Tokens 600kMEMBERS Redeem for a 2-Hour SuperLuck Boost Potion 700kMEMBERS Redeem for a 2-Hour SuperLuck Boost Potion 800kMEMBERS Redeem for a 2-Hour SuperLuck Boost Potion Carot Redeem for a 30-minute 2x Win Boost FIRSTUPDATE Redeem for a 2-hour 2x SuperLuck Boost Get5Spins! Redeem for 5 Spins Get5Spins! Redeem for 5 Spins Get5Tokens! Redeem for 5 Tokens HAPPY900K Redeem for a 2-Hour 2x Strength Boost Potion LotsOfSpins! Redeem for Spins LotsOfTokens! Redeem for Tokens MarineWorld Redeem for a 2-Hour 2x Strength Boost Potion Mauo Redeem for a 30-minute 2x Win Boost PUSH Redeem for a 30-minute x2 Strength Potion. SoManyTokens! Redeem for 15 Tokens TurboByte Redeem for a 30-Minute 2x Wins Potion UGCDelay Redeem for 25 Tokens and a 2x Win Boost Potion

Inactive Push Simulator codes

Fortunately, none of the game codes have expired thus far.

How to redeem Push Simulator codes

Start redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem the codes in the game:

Begin the game and await the loading of your avatar in the common area of the game's map. Click on the yellow shop icon located in the middle left-hand side of the screen. Subsequently, click on the blue logo featuring a tick mark. This action will reveal the tab where you must enter the code. Input the code and press the green "Redeem" button to finalize the process.

If the code is active, you will promptly notice the reward being added to your account.

Why are codes important in the game?

The majority of codes in the game can be redeemed for a Super Luck boost potion. This potion improves your chances of winning against bosses for a few hours. Next, you can get many spins which can be used to spin the wheel for goodies. Along with these rewards, you also get a few Tokens to buy items and some Win boost potion.

Push Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you encounter a failed error message after redeeming a code, consider trying again as this may be related to server or internet issues. If the error persists, switch to a different server as this often resolves the problem.

If you receive an error indicating that the code has expired, it means the code is no longer valid, and you should proceed to the next active code.

The game facilitates code redemption by allowing you to copy and paste the code directly. Take advantage of this feature to avoid any typographical errors. Remember that the codes are case-sensitive, so this method remains the most effective for redeeming them.

Where to find the latest codes in the game?

The Twitter bird statue (Image via Roblox)

For all Discord enthusiasts, the game offers an official Discord link accessible through its homepage. Typically, this is also where you'll find the link to join the game's official X.com account.

However, the developer of this game opted to embed the account name within the game itself. Navigate to the boss fighting area and search the right side for the old Twitter bird statue.

FAQs on Push Simulator codes

Can you redeem all the Push Simulator codes on the same day?

Yes, there is no limit to how many codes can be redeemed on the same day. However, every code can only be redeemed once.

When do the Push Simulator codes expire?

No information on the expiry date is available.

Is it difficult to redeem Push Simulator codes?

It is extremely easy as it takes only a few clicks to do so.

