5 best multiplayer games with cross-play on Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft which includes hundreds of games to play, and even though most of the games are top-notch, not all games provide an excellent multiplayer experience.

Multiplayer games have been a massive deal since gaming started, but the whole genre has become more popular because of the 2020 pandemic, and games like Among Us and Fall Guys have expanded the trend even more.

Xbox Game Pass: 5 best multiplayer games with cross-play

The games on this list have brought out their co-op aspect to the fullest, and they also do an exceptional job in adapting cross-platform gaming to their storyline.

Five cross-play enabled titles available on Xbox Game Pass:

Sea of Thieves

Halo: Infinite

Minecraft

Overcooked 2

No Man's Sky

1) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is a game that utilizes its full potential as a co-op game where players have to work together as a team to sail the seas and rob treasures. The game is set in a shared world where players can meet and try to rob each other's treasures.

This first-person action-adventure game was developed by Rare Games and published by Xbox Game Studios in 2018. The game became an instant hit, and everyone desired to be the Pirate Legend, an achievement in the game where the player had to be at least 50 levels with all 3 of the trading companies. The game also has a rich single-player story mode in the form of Tall Tales.

A pirate looking into the horizon (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Even though there's a bit of a competitive aspect to the game, this game ranks as one of the best games available on the Xbox Game Pass.

2) Halo: Infinite

After the last Halo game, which was released back in 2017, this is the sixth mainline entry in the Halo series. Like every other Halo game, Halo: Infinite is also a first-person shooter with a semi-open world structure.

The co-op mode of the game features a 4v4 Arena Battle and a 12v12 Big Team Battle. In a previous Halo game, Halo 3 also featured a 5v5 Social Slayer Battle, but that was not included in the game. Even though the game was delayed back in 2020, it is one of the best story-based and multiplayer games available on the Xbox Game Pass.

3) Minecraft

Minecraft became an instant hit after it was released back in 2009, and it still is, even after 12 years. This survival/sandbox game is set in an infinite blocky world with never-ending resources to sustain the player and give them the freedom to make whatever their heart desires.

A biome with a lake (Image via Minecraft)

The multiplayer aspect of Minecraft gives players the power to create fun in their own way. The game currently supports up to 8 players in regular worlds, and with a subscription to realms, player support increases, making it the perfect co-op game on Xbox Game Pass.

4) Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 is a game from Team17, and at first, it might look like a game where the player is a cute character who works in a restaurant as a chef, but the game has a lot more loaded up in its back alley.

The game features food plagues, serving food on ships, giant meatball monsters, and many more. Sometimes not getting food out of the door can be frustrating, but the satisfaction of success makes up for the difficulty.

The adventure mode in the game takes up to 4 players to hilariously work together and get the food served in time, making Overcooked 2 one of the most thrilling multiplayer games available on the Xbox Game Pass.

5) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is still considered one of the best exploration and survival games in history, and after many post-launch updates, the game finally became a multiplayer.

No Man's Sky is a game about exploring and surviving in a universe with millions of planets to visit, collect resources, and trade. The game uses a procedural generation to make each planet different from the last one and can create over 18 quintillion (1.8 x 10^9) planets with their own flora and fauna.

A planet with Sky Crystals (Image via No Man's Sky)

The game allows other players to directly join each other's worlds and build bases in co-op mode. It also has plenty of co-op missions that players can complete together. Overall, the game is a perfect addition to the Xbox Game Pass.

