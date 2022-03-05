5 best sports games to play on Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service is a must-have for every Xbox and PC player, as it offers a plethora of excellent games at a very reasonable price. This subscription service provides various games ranging from recent AAA titles like Halo Infinite to exhilarating sports games like the Madden series.

Microsoft also offers newly launched Xbox exclusive titles to Xbox Game Pass users from the first day of its release. Xbox has also collaborated with EA to deliver all the content in EA Play to players opting for the Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

FIFA, NFL part of best sports games list

Whether scoring a few goals in FIFA or hitting a home run in MLB, sports games are a great way to rejuvenate the mind after a hard day's work. The sports genre boasts a huge fan base in the gaming community.

The introduction of EA Play in the Xbox Game Pass makes it the best sports gaming library out there. It offers a range of excellent sports titles that fit every gamer, from newbies to professionals.

1) Madden NFL 22

EA released its popular American football video game, Madden NFL 22, in August 2021. Based on the National Football League (NFL), it features every professional American player in the sport, with the legendary Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs starring in the cover image.

Players get to enjoy a lot of new improvements in Madden NFL 22, with home-field advantage being the most notable one. A new momentum meter shows the team's morale, which increases after executing big plays or scoring goals.

Gamers will now be able to hire or dismiss offensive and defensive coaches at their will to create a team of their choice. The game also introduces halftime adjustments that can make a notable impact on their strategy and change the dynamics of the match.

2) FIFA 21

FIFA is undoubtedly the most successful franchise in EA Sports history. Starring the most prominent footballers globally, this series boasts a huge fan base, including the athletes themselves. Though FIFA 21 was released in 2020, it is still one of the best football simulators out there.

FIFA 21 offers the perfect pace of gameplay, and the matches feel a lot smoother than their predecessors. The new collision system provides much more realistic slide tackles and standing challenges, which helps users to make defensive decisions more precisely.

They can enjoy five different modes in FIFA 21, including FUT, Career mode, Pro Clubs, Online Seasons, and a new Volta mode. The smooth animation and fast-flowing gameplay make it an ideal choice for FIFA players in Xbox Game Pass.

3) MLB The Show 21

Sony and San Diego Studio's flagship baseball video game, MLB The Show 21, was released in April 2021. Based on Major League Baseball (MLB), it offers all the officially licensed players from MLB, with 23-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. from the San Diego Padres starring in the cover image.

MLB The Show 21 features a new flexible Stadium Creator in which players can create their own stadium in detail, including wall locations, seating arrangements, and building cities in the background.

The Road to the Show offers a new "two-way" feature that allows users to train their characters to be hitters or pitchers. MLB The Show is undoubtedly the best baseball simulator game out there and is a must-have for every baseball fan.

This is the first time MLB The Show is featuring on the Xbox Game Pass.

4) UFC 4

EA's flagship mixed martial arts fighting video game, UFC 4, is the sequel to 2018's popular UFC 3. Based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), it boasts 229 individual athletes that players can choose from.

UFC 4 features a much-improved career mode that provides an engaging experience with all the basics of MMA covered in great detail. A new grappling system and a revamped striking system improve gameplay significantly and offer a much more immersive experience during fights.

UFC 4 also introduced a new Blitz mode that changes the game rules every few hours, and gamers can use it in online mode.

5) NHL 21

NHL 21 is the 30th installment of EA's popular ice hockey simulation title solely developed by EA Vancouver. Based on the National Hockey League (NHL), its biggest addition is the improved and expanded Be a Pro career mode, which offers a detailed cinematic style campaign that will appeal to any ice hockey fan.

Users will be able to create custom players and begin their careers either in the Champions Hockey League or the Canadian Hockey League. The game offers a variety of game modes, including a three-way free-for-all mode, arcade-style 3v3 mode, and 6v6 modes.

NHL 21 possesses phenomenal gameplay and skill moves, making it a more realistic experience.

