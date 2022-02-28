5 RPG games to play on Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has grown significantly in recent years as it offers a wide range of excellent titles at an unbelievable price tag. The Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription service is available for both PC and Xbox players, with which they can get access to over 350 games ranging from old classics to the latest AAA titles.

Xbox Game Pass users will also be able to enjoy Xbox exclusive titles right from the first day of their launch. Players opting for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will automatically get access to all the content in EA Play.

Best RPG games in Xbox Game Pass for March 2022

Xbox Game Pass offers a wide range of RPG games, including AAA titles like A Plague Tale: Innocence and the Fable series. With such diversity, players definitely have a hard time choosing the games that are worth their storage and time. Here is the list of top 5 RPG titles in the Xbox Game Pass that players should definitely play this March:

1) Fallout 4

Bethesda Game Studios released Fallout 4 in 2015 as the fourth installment of their flagship Fallout series. The storyline carries forward the narrative of its excellent predecessor, Fallout 3. Based in 2287, over two centuries after the Great War, players take on the role of a 'Sole Survivor' from Vault 111, where players search for their lost family. As they start to explore the stunning post-apocalyptic open-world based on the city of Boston, things become much more intricate and morally nuanced. Featuring the most diverse map in the Fallout series with excellent graphical representation, Fallout 4 players get to explore varied terrains such as dead forests, isolated radioactive zones, dilapidated urban areas and much more.

2) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the sequel to Warner Brothers’ popular title Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Based on the Lord of the Rings lore, the game starts after Lord Celebrimbor and Talion forge the Ring of Power and immediately lose it in Shadow of Mordor. Players get to explore the five zones of Shadow of War, which have significantly different terrains ranging from the green swamps of Nurnen to the ice-covered mountains of Sergost. The combat mechanics are far more detailed and diverse compared to its predecessor, offering a wide range of weaponry and class-based abilities.

3) Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect Andromeda is the fourth installment of BioWare’s popular Mass Effect series. The game takes players into the 29th century, where they must take on the role of an inexperienced military recruit, who joins the Andromeda initiative in an attempt to find new worlds for the human race. Players will find themselves in the leadership role of Pathfinder and will be responsible for commanding a ship known as the Tempest. Despite Mass Effect: Andromeda being based on a completely new galaxy, the game still inherits some major elements and plot ideas from the iconic trilogy series.

4) Rage 2

The sequel to Bethesda’s popular Rage, Rage 2 received a lot of praise from critics for its combat mechanics and open-world gameplay. Players will take on the role of a ranger called Walker and explore the apocalyptic open-world of Rage 2. The game is filled with action sequences and is one of the most invigorating games out there. Players have to take down a techno-facist group known as The Authority and heavily-armored raiders focused on killing everything in sight. The combat style can be upgraded by gaining a wide range of abilities with the help of Feltrite that players get by killing their enemies.

5) Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco’s action role-playing game, Scarlet Nexus, received a lot of positive reviews from critics when it was first released back in 2021. Players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the Other Suppression Force (OSF) to become an elite psionic. Scarlet Nexus offers excellent moment-to-moment gameplay where players engage in fast reflex driven combat, while moving from one battle to another. Players can use psycho-kinetic abilities, which allows them to lift and throw objects around them. According to Bandai Namco, Scarlet Nexus offers a deep dive into a complex story of courage, bonds and heroism.

