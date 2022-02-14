5 best RPG games to play on Xbox Game Pass in February 2022

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is a must have for every Xbox and PC player, who is looking to play games without burning a hole in their wallet. The Xbox Game Pass offers a monthly subscription service which gives players access to a wide range of titles spanning from major AAA game to refreshing indie titles for a relatively affordable price.

Gamers can also sign up for Game Pass Ultimate which includes all the games that are available on EA Play. According to Microsoft, Xbox exclusive titles will be available on Game Pass right from launch and players will be able to enjoy the titles from Day 1.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best RPG games in Xbox Game Pass in February 2022

Role-playing games (RPG) are some of the most sought after titles on Game Pass. RPGs have very engaging gameplay and are for players who are looking for big adventures and a great narrative. With the huge list of RPGs available in Game Pass, it is quite hard to determine which games are worth the time.

Here is the list of the top 5 RPGs in Xbox Game Pass that players should definitely try out this February:

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

NieR: Automata

Scarlet Nexus

Mortal Shell

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

With such a huge collection of games on offer, there are certainly other RPGs in Game Pass that are worth appreciating. However, these five games definitely stand out from the lot.

5) Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions released Middle-Earth: Shadow of War on October 10, 2017. Based on J.R.R Tolkien’s legendarium, Shadow of War is the sequel to Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and offers an action-heavy journey into the Lord of the Rings universe. The most exciting feature players find in the game is the Nemesis System which allows Talion to grow his rivalries with Orcs.

4) NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata is one of the quirkiest action role-playing games out there. Released by Square Enix in 2017, the game is a sequel to the Nier video game and based on the Drakengard series. Square Enix has launched the “Become As Gods” edition which is available in Xbox Game Pass and offers improved visuals along with support for AMD’s FidelityFX suite.

3) Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco’s action role-playing game, Scarlet Nexus, received a lot of positive reviews from critics when it was first released back in 2021. Players will be able to control either of the two members of the Other Suppression Force (OSF) and defend New Himuka from unknown supernatural creatures. Scarlet Nexus's best feature is its straightforward gameplay and flashy action sequences.

2) Mortal Shell

Playstack’s Mortal Shell is undoubtedly one of the most soul-like games out there, inheriting all the major gameplay elements from the soul series. The main feature of the game are the “shells” that players will be able to use to unleash unique play styles and capabilities. Dark Souls fans will definitely love the dark setting of Mortal Shell.

1) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Players with Game Pass Ultimate will be able to enjoy Mass Effect Legendary Edition as part of the bundled EA Play subscription. The Legendary Edition is a compilation of the popular Mass Effect trilogy which is remastered by BioWare. All three games have received massive visual and technical upgrades with a few gameplay tweaks. For RPG fans, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a must try.

Edited by Danyal Arabi