3 amazing games to try out with Xbox Game Pass February 2022 addition

Not only is the Xbox Game Pass home to a huge roster of games, it also regularly adds to its pre-existing roster. Microsoft created the revolutionary service for both their console players and PC users.

Modeled similarly to Netflix, the Xbox Game Pass has a huge collection of games available to those who own the pass. Pass owners are able to play the games as soon as they're added at no extra cost.

With the service having crossed 25 million members, Microsoft has increased their efforts to bring more games in order to keep the collection fresh. The service has already received three new additions on February 3 and the games are available to all Xbox Game Pass owners.

Xbox Game Pass adds three great games for its members

Throughout the day, Microsoft added three games for its members to enjoy. All three additions are full releases that come ready to download, with each providing a unique and varied experience.

Telling Lies is a video-based narrative driven game published by Annapurna Interactive in 2019. Like the previous release of 'Her Story', the game has players solve a drama by deciphering the information given through hundreds of recorded clips. It's quite unique and serves as a nice change of pace compared to most games available.

Contrast was Compulsion Games' first offering and provides Xbox Game Pass owners with a uniquely enjoyable experience. Players are able to enjoy a noir setting in which they are required to solve different kinds of puzzles. Curiously enough, players will swap from 3D to 2D upon entering the shadow world. Players will play as Dawn, who must help Didi in her quest.

Last but not the least, Dreamscaper has a fresh perspective concerning an interesting topic. The game involves a process in which players literally sleep, dream, wake and repeat as they delve deeper into their conscience.

They must look for unique artifacts in order to defeat their recurring nightmares. Players will also be able to explore the city of Redhaven during the daytime, when they'll be allowed to build collections and achieve permanent upgrades in doing so.

Edited by Adam Dickson