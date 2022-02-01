Xbox Game Pass brings 10 new titles to the service for February 2022, including Ark, Dreamscaper, and Edge of Eternity

Xbox Game Pass is adding ten new titles in the first half of February 2022 for players across PC, Console, and Cloud to jump right in.
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that brings hundreds of top-tier titles for players to jump right in for a monthly fee. The service is available across the Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PC. It can also be used on mobile devices using the cloud.
The month of January 2022 brought some great titles to the service, including Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and Nobody Saves the World, and it seems like February is no exception.
While not as exciting as stacked as the second half of January, the first half of February brings some exciting titles, including “Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition”, “Dreamscape”, and “The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom”.
All games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of February 2022
February 2022 brings some fantastic titles such as the Ultimate Survivor Edition of Ark, as well as Day 1 releases of CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, and Infernax. Let’s look at the complete list of titles along with their platform and date of launch.
- Contrast (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – February 3
- Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 3
- Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 3
- Besiege (Game Preview)(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 10
- CrossfireX (Console) – February 10
- Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 10
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 10
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 14
- Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – February 14
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in February 2022
The Xbox Game Pass is without question the best subscription-based gaming service with tons of games to get lost into. However, it’s still a subscription-based service, and as such, some games leave the services after a certain period. Take a look at the games leaving the Game Pass on February 15, 2022.
- Control (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Code Vein (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)
- The Medium (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
The Xbox Game Pass is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and interested players can jump right in.