MLB The Show 22 coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day 1

MLB The Show 22 is almost ready for its worldwide release. There is some exciting news, especially for the Xbox Game Pass owners.

The annual release provides the most realistic Baseball experience when it comes to a virtual environment. Although Sony is publishing the game, licensing reasons will ensure that the game will be multiplatform once again.

While many details haven't been revealed, superstar Shohei Ohtani will be on the game's cover. MLB The Show 22 will look to build on the success of its previous release and will be using the enhancements made for next-gen consoles.

Some incredible features have been planned, and fans will enjoy all the elements in April. But for Xbox Game Pass owners, there's a severe cost reduction.

MLB The Show 22 will be the second consecutive Day 1 release of the series on Xbox Game Pass

A significant advantage of the Xbox Game Pass is the Netflix-type service it offers to gamers. Members don't have to spend big on one specific game and can instead enjoy a vast library of more than 100 games of different varieties and genres.

New games are added to the service from time to time, including day one releases.

MLB The Show 22 will be released worldwide on April 5, 2022. The game is being made available to all platforms but will again be a console-only experience. The game will be made available for both old and current generation consoles.

The most important news comes for the owners of the Xbox Game Pass. Whoever holds an active subscription on April 5 can enjoy the entire game at no extra cost.

Is it worth playing MLB The Show 22 on the Xbox Game Pass?

MLB The Show 21 is considered by many to be a successful game. But there were more expectations, and in some ways, the game could have done more when one considers the current generation consoles.

But with MLB The Show 22, San Diego Studios will want to go that extra mile this time around. The 2021 release, by no means, can be considered a poor release as the game did well in the eyes of the general public and critics alike. However, the title has promised certain new features.

KP @KPritz21 MLB The Show 22 Description...

- New mini seasons mode?

- New stadium creator features + night games option



Also available on XBox gamepass day 1 MLB The Show 22 Description...- New mini seasons mode?- New stadium creator features + night games optionAlso available on XBox gamepass day 1 https://t.co/Rnz1JN7hIv

Also Read Article Continues below

While more information will be revealed as the launch date comes closer, the game will likely be another solid sports games genre. Given that the Xbox Game Pass owners will get the game at no extra cost, this game is worth picking up, especially for Baseball fans.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar