Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and all games releasing in February 2022

After an amazing January, February 2022 seems to be stacked to the brim with great games, from Dying Light 2 kickstarting the month and Elden Ring topping it off. The month has many amazing titles, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, and Zorya: The Celestial Sisters sprinkled throughout.

Games released in February 2022 will be available across a variety of platforms, ranging from the PS4 and PS5 to the Xbox, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

All games releasing in February 2022

The month of January brought some truly amazing titles, such as Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and God of War on PC. Here's what the future holds in February 2022:

Life is Strange: Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox) - February 1, 2022

Ripout (PC) - February 1, 2022

The Hundred Year Kingdom (PC, Switch) - February 3, 2022

Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox) - February 4, 2022

Meglam Lord (PS4, Switch) - February 4, 2022

OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox) - February 8, 2022

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters (PC, Switch) - February 8, 2022

Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 8, 2022

Power to the People (PC) - February 8, 2022

Breakout: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February 10, 2022

Rise of the Third Power (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - February 10, 2022

CrossfireX (Xbox) - February 10, 2022

Know by Heart… (PC) - February 10, 2022

Claustrophobia (PC) - February 10, 2022

Castle Morihiea (PC, Switch) - February 10, 2022

PowerSlave: Exhumed (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - February 10, 2022

Besiege (Xbox) - February 10, 2022

Lost Ark (PC) - February 11, 2022

Infermax (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February 14, 2022

Rumbleverse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 15, 2022

Dynasty Warrior 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February 15, 2022

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) - February 17, 2022

Assassin’s Creed: the Ezio Collection (Switch) - February 17, 2022

The King of Fighters XV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 17, 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - February 18, 2022

Edge of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 22, 2022

Sol Cresta (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 22, 2022

Monark (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - February 22, 2022

Dusk Diver 2 (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 24, 2022

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5, Xbox) - February 24, 2022

Kraken Academy!! (Switch) - February 24, 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Switch) - February 24, 2022

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 25, 2022

Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 25, 2022

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 25, 2022

Variable Barricade (Switch) - February, 2022

A Musical Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Xbox) - February, 2022

Figment 2: Creed Valley (PC, Switch) - February, 2022

Unbound: Worlds Apart (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February, 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade -- Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February, 2022

Blood Bowl III (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February, 2022

Left Alone: Rebirth (PC) - February, 2022

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (PC) - February 2022

