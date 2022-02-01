Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and all games releasing in February 2022

After an amazing January, February 2022 seems to be stacked to the brim with great games, from Dying Light 2 kickstarting the month and Elden Ring topping it off. The month has many amazing titles, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, and Zorya: The Celestial Sisters sprinkled throughout.
Games released in February 2022 will be available across a variety of platforms, ranging from the PS4 and PS5 to the Xbox, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.
All games releasing in February 2022
The month of January brought some truly amazing titles, such as Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, and God of War on PC. Here's what the future holds in February 2022:
- Life is Strange: Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox) - February 1, 2022
- Ripout (PC) - February 1, 2022
- The Hundred Year Kingdom (PC, Switch) - February 3, 2022
- Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox) - February 4, 2022
- Meglam Lord (PS4, Switch) - February 4, 2022
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox) - February 8, 2022
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters (PC, Switch) - February 8, 2022
- Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 8, 2022
- Power to the People (PC) - February 8, 2022
- Breakout: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February 10, 2022
- Rise of the Third Power (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - February 10, 2022
- CrossfireX (Xbox) - February 10, 2022
- Know by Heart… (PC) - February 10, 2022
- Claustrophobia (PC) - February 10, 2022
- Castle Morihiea (PC, Switch) - February 10, 2022
- PowerSlave: Exhumed (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - February 10, 2022
- Besiege (Xbox) - February 10, 2022
- Lost Ark (PC) - February 11, 2022
- Infermax (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February 14, 2022
- Rumbleverse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 15, 2022
- Dynasty Warrior 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February 15, 2022
- Total War: Warhammer III (PC) - February 17, 2022
- Assassin’s Creed: the Ezio Collection (Switch) - February 17, 2022
- The King of Fighters XV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 17, 2022
- Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - February 18, 2022
- Edge of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 22, 2022
- Sol Cresta (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 22, 2022
- Monark (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - February 22, 2022
- Dusk Diver 2 (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 24, 2022
- Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 24, 2022
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5, Xbox) - February 24, 2022
- Kraken Academy!! (Switch) - February 24, 2022
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Switch) - February 24, 2022
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 25, 2022
- Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February 25, 2022
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - February 25, 2022
- Variable Barricade (Switch) - February, 2022
- A Musical Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Xbox) - February, 2022
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (PC, Switch) - February, 2022
- Unbound: Worlds Apart (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - February, 2022
- Vampire: The Masquerade -- Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February, 2022
- Blood Bowl III (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - February, 2022
- Left Alone: Rebirth (PC) - February, 2022
- Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (PC) - February 2022