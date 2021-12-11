Top 5 must-play games on Xbox Game Pass for PC

In a world of ever-rising prices of video games, Xbox Game Pass for PC provides a wonderful opportunity for gamers to play and enjoy various games without breaking the bank.

The Xbox Game Pass works in the same model as does services like Netflix, where gamers rent, instead of fully buying a game. While it may sound slightly unfulfiling, the Xbox Games Pass on PC provides a lot of advantages.

The Xbox Game Pass on PC allows gamers to enjoy and even complete games that have finite content. Even for games that have unlimited shelf lives, players keep their progress on the game, as long as they do not give up their Xbox Game Pass on PC subscription. As long as the player's Xbox Game Pass on PC subscription is live, they keep hold of all their games and in-game progress as well.

At an affordable rate and with hundreds of games in the catalog, here's the list of games Xbox Game Pass on PC owners shouldn't miss.

5 Xbox Game Pass games on PC which should be tried by everyone

5) Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood provides a classic opportunity for fans of Left 4 Dead 2 where the player makes a team with three others to take on hordes of zombies. The game follows a tried and tested formula but innovates on it to make the experience an exciting one. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios, Back 4 Blood is an action-filled co-op game where players can mow down different zombies to their hearts' content. All the features are available to Xbox Game Pass owners on PC.

4) Hades

Hades is a game that can frustrate and chew out gamers, because it's made to make them fail in the first few attempts. However, no attempt is truly a failure, as gamers take on rooms filled with enemies of different types. Players may need to repeat the process but no two attempts will be the same, be it the strategy used or the rewards obtained. Hades is an absolute classic and is a must try from the Xbox Game Pass collection on PC.

3) It Takes Two

When the best game from the The Game Awards 2021 is available entirely on the Xbox Game Pass at absolutely no additional cost, who would not want to give it a try? It Takes Two is a unique and innovative Co-op experience that makes gameplay fun and intriguing. The game mixes action-adventure with platform elements and is designed for split-screen co-operative gameplay.

2) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite brings together Master Chief's 20 year journey and has been released by Xbox Game Studios. It has both single and multiplayer and the multiplayer is available as completely free-to-play. While players will need to buy the campaigns separately, Xbox Game Pass owners have been able to enjoy the full campaign at no extra cost. The campaign was launched on Xbox Game Pass on December 8.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 recently won the best Sports/Racing game at The Game Awards 2021. The latest iteration of the Forza Horizon series has been a massive success. It has won over both critics and fans and is one of the largest communities that is still expanding. Set in a fictional world based on Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 has a vast array of cars, intense races, and a beautiful environment. To enjoy such a high-quality game at minimal costs (as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC) is an opportunity no gamer should let go wasted.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider