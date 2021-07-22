Hades takes top honor at the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards 

Hades was awarded Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards.

The game has been both critically and popularly acclaimed since its September 2020 release. The Greek mythology-inspired roguelike offering from Supergiant Games received the top accolade at the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards. That's not all, Hades was also awarded Best Audio and Best Design.

Hades has taken Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards. https://t.co/3p8qgrk0Mm pic.twitter.com/XH8N1s864g — IGN (@IGN) July 22, 2021

The 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards is part of the Game Developers Conference (GDC). While Hades was the most decorated title in the ceremony, second to it in that regard was Ghost of Tsushima, which won the Audience Award and Best Visual Art Award.

Phasmophobia dev Kinetic Games, Naughty Dog and Valve were among the recipients of the other awards at the GDC event. The full list of awards and winners is given below:

Best Audio: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Debut: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Design: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Innovation Award: Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Technology: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Visual Art: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx (Valve Corporation)

Audience Award: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Game of the Year: Hades (Supergiant Games)

Pioneer Award: Tom Fulp (creator of Newgrounds)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Laralyn McWilliams (28-year industry veteran, creative director of MMO Free Realms)

About Hades

Supergiant Games’ Hades came after three of their celebrated works - Bastion, Transistor and Pyre. From Hades' 2019 release into early access to its eventual full release in September 2020, it was masterfully crafted in all aspects.

Hades just earned Game of the Year in the Game Developers Choice!!! We’re beyond grateful, and deeply honored to have been in consideration at all alongside such inspiring games. From all of us, thank you!! — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) July 22, 2021

The blend of roguelike gameplay with a gradually moving narrative is perhaps the most magical aspect of the game. It was, in fact, successful in drawing in many gamers who did not have any prior experience with the roguelike genre.

Then there’s the exquisite visual design of the world and the characters of the game. And the top-notch voice acting and soundtracks are just the cherry on top.

Within three days of its official release, Hades sold an additional 300,000 copies for a sales total of over 1 million. The number is doubly surprising once the fact is taken into account that it is an indie game.

