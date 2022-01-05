Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Outer Wilds, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022

Xbox is adding a slew of new titles to its Game Pass at the start of 2022, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds.

Xbox’s subscription-based service, Game Pass, has gained worldwide fame since its introduction back in 2017. The service offers over hundreds of top-tier PC and Xbox games for a monthly subscription fee.

Over the years, the service has grown to include Xbox Live Gold and EA Play as well as expanding to a new frontier, cloud gaming.

As always, Xbox is bringing new games for players to try out. Let’s take a look at the upcoming games for the first half of January 2022.

Xbox Game Pass brings Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Outer Wilds, and more

The biggest addition to the Game Pass this January is, of course, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The title comes with remastered versions of the iconic Mass Effect trilogy. The games are some of the most beloved RPG titles out there and have gained a cult following over the years.

Game Pass also brings Bafta Award-winning indie hit Outer Wilds as well as a few other indie games through the ID@Xbox program. The list also includes the day 1 release of The Anacrusis.

Titles coming to Game Pass in January 2022

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - Available Today

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - Available Today

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - Available Today

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) EA Play – January 6

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – January 6

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – January 13

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Console and PC) ID@Xbox – January 13

Titles leaving Game Pass in January 2022

While the new games coming to Game Pass are certainly amazing, unfortunately, some are also leaving the service in January. The most notable titles in the list include Kingdom Hearts III, Desperados III, Mount & Blade: Warband.

Desperados III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on both PC and Consoles, including the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Interested players can subscribe to the service today.

