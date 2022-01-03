5 best games to play on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022

The Xbox Game Pass delivers a wonderful opportunity for gamers to enjoy the best the gaming world offers at a very affordable price. Owners of Xbox Game Pass essentially take a game on rent, which significantly reduces the cost of acquiring a particular title.

While the game is not added permanently to the library, Xbox Game Pass owners can keep all their progress as long as they remain a subscriber to the Pass.

The best thing about the Xbox Game Pass is that there are both recent releases and great games from older years available. Gamers can also try new things as some games leave the Xbox Game Pass while others are added to replace them. With the recent addition of EA Play under its wing, the collection of available games is greater than ever.

Which are the best Xbox Game Pass games to play in 2022?

With so many options, it always becomes tricky to zero down on great games. While there are several great choices, some great games have been added to the Xbox Game Pass in the last month of 2021.

Top 5 Xbox Game Pass games to try in 2022

5) Mortal Kombat 11

Developer: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Release: April 22, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is the most recent and biggest release of the Mortal Kombat universe. The game takes the traditional side battling and gore to all new heights. The game is a paradise for players who enjoy slashing, impaling and shredding their opponents, very much in the literal sense. The game is now available on the Xbox Game Pass and is one of the best fighting games in the market.

4) Age of Empires 4

Developer: Xbox Game Studios

Release: October 28, 2021

Age of Empires is considered by many to be the greatest strategy game ever made. Age of Empires 4 is a recent addition to the series and it has added everyone's favorite RTS game with modern technology.

Age of Empires 4 has been a massive success within the gaming community and the full game is available on the Xbox Game Pass. Gamers will enjoy a deep, tactical depth of gameplay alongside upgraded graphics.

3) Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games

Release: December 6, 2018

Hades is an absolute masterpiece and quite easily is one of the best rogue-like games ever made. The game boasts of amazing game design, background music and exciting gameplay.

While it's typically rogue-like at its core, Hades has plenty of action and non-linear approaches players can adopt to complete the game. Although it's an Indie game, Hades is a must-play game from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

2) Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Release: November 4, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 has been a massive commercial and critical success and has received several rewards at The Game Awards 2021. Forza Horizon 5 lets players enjoy a vast collection of cars across the streets of a world based on real-life Mexico.

The game has several game modes and options to keep the players engaged. While there are certain bugs and glitches, Forza Horizon 5 is still a great game. The standard edition is available to all Xbox Game Pass owners.

1) Halo Infinite (campaign)

Developer: 343 industries

Release: December 8, 2021

Halo Infinite has been one of the biggest releases of 2021, with the multi-player mode available completely free of cost. However, the campaign needs to be bought separately, but that's not the case for Xbox Game Pass owners. They can enjoy the full campaign at no extra cost.

Halo Infinite has been the culmination of 20 years of journey for the Master Chief. The game's campaign missions feature some signature gameplay with great story-telling and action-packed gameplay.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

