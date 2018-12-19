Rage 2 VS Far Cry - New Dawn: Which open world post-apocalyptic game is better?

Far Cry New Dawn & Rage 2.

Post Apocalyptic is a trending genre in the modern era of video game industry. With the likes of Fallout, The Last Of Us, Mad Max receiving widespread acclaim, more and more developers have started to indulge in this unique representation of our future self.

Now Post-apocalyptic representation in the video games or movies in the past has been a pretty grim affair. It seems to contain a lot of dull greyish colour palettes and serious characters, at least that's how people envisioned our destroyed future in the past.

That seems to change with the upcoming Rage 2 and even Far Cry: New Dawn.

These two games are set to change how we perceive the post-apocalyptic era in video games by introducing us to a colourful and vibrant world with a mix of shades like pink and purple.

A universe that is more light-hearted, and characters that are goofier and not that worried about the future of mankind, like in the most games or movies.

But would you like to explore two very similar looking huge open worlds at the same time? I don't think so. Don't worry, I got you covered.

Let's compare some key features of both the titles.

#The World

Rage 2

Bethesda

Rage 2 features a huge open world, with five very different biomes ready for you to explore from the beginning once as you complete the opening segment.

These biomes are all very distinct, featuring different factions, vegetations and offering different side missions as well. Gunfights, vehicular combats and this time it seems that the game will feature gigantic boss battles too.

Rage 2 features a dynamic open world which feels alive even when you venture off the main path, just like almost all the open world game these days.

The game will beg you to explore it's crazy world which includes activities like racing, convoys which are heavily defended fortresses on wheels, Mutant Bash- where you face off waves of enemies in an arena to win rewards including weapons and other gears, Bounty events which are placed across every town which your Ryder can take part in, and many more.

Seems like Rage 2's world will keep you busy for many more hours even after the credits roll.

Far Cry: New Dawn

Ubisoft

Far Cry New Dawn is the standalone sequel to this year's Far Cry 5 which by the way SPOILER ALERT- didn't end well for hope county and its inhabitants.

Set 17 years after a global nuclear disaster, the fictional world of Hope County has undergown Superbloom - resulting in the blossoming of purple coloured flowers everywhere.

Sounds pretty weird right? It isn't, in fact, it looks so beautiful that it doesn't need any explanation.

Coming to its world, Far Cry: New Dawn features the familiar Hope County map with little tweaks here and there, but expect it to look vastly similar to Far Cry 5 even with the addition of new vegetation and colour pallets.

It also features some open-ended linear gorgeous story locations set across the United States like the Grand Canyon, Alcatraz, etc.

Here's hoping it also features the similar exploration based gameplay like Far Cry 5 which made progression quite organic.

Expect some returning faces- both good and evil, and similar gang factions, outpost liberations that you have learnt to love and hate in the Ubisoft's never changing the open-world game formula.

