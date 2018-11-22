Top 5 Cheap Xbox One Games Available (Multiplayer)

Cheap Online Games for the Xbox One

Multiplayer is all the hype these days in the gaming world. While we are getting all kinds of amazing single player games and casual games released, gamers love to be fiercely competent while playing. With all kinds of modes like Battle Royales, First Person Shooters, MMORPGs and many other genres, online multiplayer across all platforms is experiencing a surge of players daily.

Titles such as Overwatch, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and other best sellers come at a price tag of $59.99 / ₹4000-5000. Are there any fun multiplayer games out there with a reasonable price tag? While those games undoubtedly have superior gameplay mechanics, fluidity and have a very nice polish, it may be out of reach for the average gamer and may put a dent in their wallet.

Nowadays, many online multiplayer games on PC, PS4 and Xbox One have reasonable price tags and some of them are even free to play. Free to Play games usually rely on microtransactions which may or may not affect the player's progression and skill. Some games release purely cosmetic items, which does not affect gameplay. Games such as Gwent, rely on players buying card packs to increase their collection and possibilities of play styles.

In this list, we will be looking at the top online multiplayer Xbox games which are quite cheap and have also been well-received by the gaming community. These games are under $30 / ₹2000.

#5 Halo 5: Guardians

US Microsoft Store Price: $19.99

India Microsoft Store Price: ₹1300

Halo 5: Guardians is the 10th instalment in the Halo series, an exclusive title for the Xbox. It features really fun modes such as Warzone and Arena. With the return of weapons such as the Spartan Laser and the introduction of new superweapons, Halo 5: Guardians is a very versatile game mode and many Halo players have praised how well designed the online play is.

However, the lack of split screen, which was an iconic feature of the Halo games has really bummed out a lot of players.

